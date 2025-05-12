The Baltasar Revolt R Is A Track-Only 800kg EV From Spain

The open-top electric track car features a full carbon body and a drag reduction system
Nearly all the world’s pared-back, low-volume track-focused sports cars tend to come from Britain. Not sure why. We just seem to be a nation that’s good at screwing things together in sheds.

It seems some of that spirit has hopped on an EasyJet flight from Gatwick to Barcelona along with a bunch of holidaymakers, though, because a company based in the Spanish city’s suburbs has just unveiled this: the Baltasar Revolt R.

It’s actually a more hardcore version of the Revolt, a lightweight open-top sports car first revealed back in 2021, but that’s been hit with various production snags and is only just undergoing homologation now.

That’ll be a road car, but the R is destined solely for the racetrack. Like the roadgoing Revolt, it has a full carbon fibre body, but it’s been enhanced for the R with a rather serious aero package, including a mahoosive active rear wing incorporating a drag reduction system. Just like an F1 car, y’know.

Elsewhere, there are lightweight centrelock magnesium wheels and double-wishbone pushrod suspension. On the inside – such as it is – there’s a single FIA-grade carbon fibre bucket seat and a quick-release steering wheel.

The whole lot is said to weigh 800kg, which sounds quite porky by the usual standards of roofless track beasts, until you learn that, like the standard car, the Revolt R is electric. Pitchforks at the ready.

Powertrain details haven’t been fully divulged yet, but the battery has been specially developed by Spanish startup Millor, which conveniently is based just down the road from Baltasar. Using a DC fast charger from Millor’s subsidiary Enchufing, meanwhile, the Revolt R will apparently go from nearly flat to 80 per cent charged in five minutes.

Very much just a prototype for now, there’s no confirmed introduction date for the Revolt R. Baltasar, though, reckons it’ll cost from €450,000, or around £380,000. That makes us go ‘oof’, especially when a terrifyingly rapid Caterham 620R starts at a mere £66,490 and comes with a throaty supercharged four-pot to boot. And can be driven on the road. On the other hand, Barcelona’s quite a lot more exotic than Dartford.

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

