Watch The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Break The Nürburgring Production EV Record

China’s new 1527bhp electric mega-saloon has snatched the electric record from the Rimac Nevera
Xiaomi SU7 Ultra at the Nürburgring
Xiaomi SU7 Ultra at the Nürburgring

As a handy demonstration of the pace at which the Chinese car industry is moving, smartphone giant Xiaomi has only been building cars for around a year and a half, but already, its performance saloon, the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra, is a Nürburgring lap record holder.

More specifically, it’s the fastest production-spec electric car around the Nordschleife with its 7:04.957 run around the 12.9-mile circuit in the hands of Belgian racer Vincent Radermecker. That’s not only around 2.5 seconds faster than perhaps the SU7 Ultra’s biggest rival, the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, but even knocks the Rimac Nevera off its perch as fastest EV by over three tenths of a second.

Keen ’Ring enthusiasts will have doubtless noted that this isn’t the first time the SU7 Ultra has been around the track. Last year, one managed an even more impressive 6:46.874, but that was a prototype equipped with racing slicks, more extreme aero and some weight reduction measures, so its lap time was unofficial.

The one that’s set the lap that’s been officially recognised by the Nürburgring’s timekeepers is the production-spec car. Like that prototype, it features a triple-motor setup, with two power units on the rear axle and a third on the front. All in, they deliver a peak of 1527bhp.

The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra following its Nürburgring lap
The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra following its Nürburgring lap

Xiaomi’s numbers put the 0-62mph time at a staggering 2.0 seconds flat, and the top speed at up to 217mph. The record-setting car was equipped with the optional Track Package. That throws in adjustable Bilstein coilovers, racy Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS tyres, race-spec Endless brake pads on top of the standard carbon ceramic discs and 21-inch forged wheels.

The SU7 Ultra is already on sale in China, with pricing starting at 529,900 Yuan – that’s a mere £54,500-ish. It sounds like the ultimate price-to-performance ratio, then, although if it makes to markets outside of its native China (which it might do), that price will inevitably go up a bit.

Xiaomi SU7 Ultra - front
Xiaomi SU7 Ultra - front

If it does come to Europe, having a Nürburgring lap record to its name is a surefire way of getting a few more eyes on this nascent brand. And if you fancy having a go at going even faster yourself, you’ll soon be able to, because the SU7 Ultra is heading to Gran Turismo 7.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Watch The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Break The Nürburgring Production EV Record
Xiaomi SU7 Ultra at the Nürburgring
News
Self-Driving Taxis Could Be On British Roads In Less Than A Year
Oxa autonomous prototype
Motorsport
The Toyota GR LH2 Is A Vision For A Hydrogen-Fuelled Le Mans Racer
Toyota GR LH2 concept - front
News
Special Edition Caterham Seven Signs Off On The Sigma Engine With Stripes
Caterham Seven 310 Encore - yellow, side
News
The VW Polo Edition 50 Helps Celebrate The Polo’s Big 5-0
VW Polo Edition 50 - front
News
The Renault 4 Has Been Turned Into The World’s Cutest Rescue Vehicle
Renault Vision4Rescue - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Ineos Grenadier Review: A Flawed Indulgence You Can’t Help But Love
Ineos Grenadier - front
Reviews
2025 Kia EV6 Review: As Good To Drive As It Looks?
Kia EV6 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Lexus LM350h Review: The Rolls-Royce Of MPVs
Lexus LM350h, front
Reviews
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid Review: Good Looks, Great Value, But Lacks Zip
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Genesis GV70 Electrified Review: Better In Every Way
Genesis GV70 Electrified, front
Reviews
2025 Mini John Cooper Works Electric Review: Mixed Feelings
2025 Mini John Cooper Works Electric, front