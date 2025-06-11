The VW Polo Edition 50 Helps Celebrate The Polo’s Big 5-0

And appropriately, it’s a delightfully old-school spec, with a low-powered petrol engine and a manual ’box
VW Polo Edition 50 - front
VW Polo Edition 50 - front

It’s a pretty amazing achievement for a car nameplate to make it to 50 years on sale, and this year, the humble VW Polo joined that illustrious club alongside stuff like the Porsche 911, Range Rover and its own big sibling, the Golf.

In the world of cars, not much says ‘major model anniversary’ like a good special edition, and inevitably enough, one’s just come along for the Polo – the aptly-named Edition 50.

VW Polo Edition 50 - detail
VW Polo Edition 50 - detail

More often than not, these limited edition things tend to be spun off the top-spec versions of a car, but appropriately for a mass-market hero like the Polo, the Edition 50 comes with one of its more junior powertrains – a 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder making 94bhp, and paired exclusively with a five-speed manual. Yep, no DSG fanciness here, or even anything as decadent as a sixth gear.

If other identically-powered Polos are anything to go by, that should be good for 0-62mph in 10.8 seconds and a 117mph top speed. The Edition 50 teams this pared-back powertrain with some kit you’d usually find on a posher Polo – it features a tilt/slide panoramic roof, rear-view camera, keyless entry and start, and dual-zone climate control and air-con.

VW Polo Edition 50 with Mk1 Polo
VW Polo Edition 50 with Mk1 Polo

You’ll be able to tell it apart from other Polos largely by a paint colour that VW calls Crystal Blue, but looks more like silver to us. It’s a shade not available elsewhere on the UK Polo range. You’ll also find 17-inch wheels, plenty of ‘50’ badges on the outside, and a pair of uniquely trimmed Edition 50 sports seats and some gloss black inserts on the inside.

VW says the Edition 50 will only be available in limited numbers, but doesn’t say how limited these numbers are – more than 50, presumably. On sale from 19 June, it’ll cost £26,350, slotting it between the faux-sporty R-Line and poshed-up Black Edition in the Polo Range.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Watch The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Break The Nürburgring Production EV Record
Xiaomi SU7 Ultra at the Nürburgring
News
Self-Driving Taxis Could Be On British Roads In Less Than A Year
Oxa autonomous prototype
Motorsport
The Toyota GR LH2 Is A Vision For A Hydrogen-Fuelled Le Mans Racer
Toyota GR LH2 concept - front
News
Special Edition Caterham Seven Signs Off On The Sigma Engine With Stripes
Caterham Seven 310 Encore - yellow, side
News
The VW Polo Edition 50 Helps Celebrate The Polo’s Big 5-0
VW Polo Edition 50 - front
News
The Renault 4 Has Been Turned Into The World’s Cutest Rescue Vehicle
Renault Vision4Rescue - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Ineos Grenadier Review: A Flawed Indulgence You Can’t Help But Love
Ineos Grenadier - front
Reviews
2025 Kia EV6 Review: As Good To Drive As It Looks?
Kia EV6 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Lexus LM350h Review: The Rolls-Royce Of MPVs
Lexus LM350h, front
Reviews
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid Review: Good Looks, Great Value, But Lacks Zip
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Genesis GV70 Electrified Review: Better In Every Way
Genesis GV70 Electrified, front
Reviews
2025 Mini John Cooper Works Electric Review: Mixed Feelings
2025 Mini John Cooper Works Electric, front