The TechArt Magnum Boosts The Porsche Cayenne To 917bhp

The word Magnum can refer to many things – a delicious ice lolly, a big bottle of champagne, a gun, a moustachioed Ferrari-driving TV detective, a gun maker and a 1970s Vauxhall to name but a few. We can now add to that list a ludicrously powerful modified Porsche Cayenne because this particular Magnum is the latest creation from German tuning company TechArt.

The headline-grabbing power figure is 917bhp, but we’ll get to that shortly. If you just want the look, you can give the Magnum treatment to any version of the current Cayenne, from the reasonably pedestrian V6-powered base model to the slightly unhinged (and no longer available in Europe) Turbo GT.

TechArt Magnum SUV and Coupe - side

It’s available for both the SUV and Coupe versions, too, and brings a whole lot of visual aggro to what we reckon is one of the more subtle of the massive SUVs these days. You get a new front bumper with gaping air intakes, a sculpted carbon fibre bonnet, and some extremely roided-up wheel arch extensions. Round the back, there’s a beefy diffuser and a larger roof spoiler.

Said diffuser can be configured with a centre-exit exhaust, an option TechArt previously only offered for the Cayenne Coupe, but can now be fitted to the SUV too. It’s said to deliver an “aggressively tuned, sharp, and emotionally charged” soundtrack, although the other exhaust TechArt fits is an arguably cooler side-exit one.

TechArt Magnum SUV - rear

What’s that? You want some numbers? Okay. If you live somewhere where you can still buy the Turbo GT, and you send it off to TechArt, it’ll be fitted with one of the company’s tuning boxes and a new engine management system.

That turns the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 up to 917bhp and 811lb ft, dropping the 0-62mph time from 3.1 seconds to a faintly silly 2.6. Top speed, meanwhile, has been limited to 205mph, although TechArt says the Magnum PI has been engineered to handle up to 217mph. Crikey.

TechArt Magnum Coupe - interior

There are four different versions of the Magnum available - Classic, White Chocolate, Almond… sorry, wrong Magnum. You can get the ‘basic’ one, while the Sport throws in that centre-exit exhaust. The Unique offers more personalisation options, leading to some, erm, interesting colour schemes like the ones you see here, and finally, there’s the 25-off First Edition, with an exclusive interior and even more carbon fibre than the others.