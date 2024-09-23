The Techart GTstreetR Monochrome Is A 789bhp Achromatic Demon

Based on the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S, Techart has drained the colour, pumped in an extra 148bhp and tacked on a seriously wild body kit
me
Techart GTstreetR Monochrome
Techart GTstreetR Monochrome

Some say, that when a Ferrari 296 GTB shuts off its headlights at night, its ECU is haunted by images of a bewinged demon trailing the angry warble of a twin-turbocharged flat-six.

We’re not sure how true that is, largely because it’s a tale we’ve fabricated in a bid to give ourselves a creative intro for this news piece, and also because cars can’t have nightmares. Well, unless Pixar’s Cars is really a true story. Anyway, if it was, we suspect that the demon would look awfully like the Techart GTstreetR Monochrome.

Techart GTstreetR Monochrome
Techart GTstreetR Monochrome

This is the latest work of the German tuner, best known for pumping shedloads of power into Porsches and then strapping on bonkers aerodynamics to them, which is exactly the case here.

The GTstreetR isn’t a new thing, really. It’s based on the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S and has its 3.7-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six ramped up from 641bhp and 590lb ft of torque to 789bhp and 701lb ft.

Techart doesn’t give any real specifics on how that affects performance, albeit we suspect no real improvement on the factory quoted 2.6-second 0-62mph (and in reality, quite a lot closer to two). However, a top speed figure of ‘over’ 217mph suggests that power will be pretty noticeable the faster you go.

Techart GTstreetR Monochrome
Techart GTstreetR Monochrome

That’s even with the mad bodykit including a gigantic rear wing with 993 GT2-style air ducts, carbon fibre extensions everywhere and wheel arch vents replicating those on a current GT3 RS.

Where the Monochrome differs from the 87 ‘normal’ GTstreetRs is in its looks. If it isn’t exposed carbon fibre, it’s painted black – simply put – with the exception of rose gold badging and brake callipers.

Techart GTstreetR Monochrome, interior
Techart GTstreetR Monochrome, interior

It’s a similar story inside, too. There’s black Alcantara pretty much everywhere and where there isn’t, there’s carbon. Dare we say, it’s actually quite cool.

Want one? Well, Techart doesn’t quote prices so you’re likely going to need deep enough pockets for it to not even register that you’ve bought a 789bhp modified Porsche. Oh, and there are only 20 of them being made.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Hennessey Has Given The Ford F-150 800bhp, Because Texas
Hennessey Venom 800 F-150 - front
Hennessey Venom 800 F-150 - front
News
Mansory’s Ferrari Purosangue Is Here, And Oh Sweet Lord No
Mansory Pugnator - front
Mansory Pugnator - front
News
This Mercedes 300SL-Inspired Coachbuilt Special Is Proof Money Doesn’t Buy Taste
Saoutchik 300GTC - front
Saoutchik 300GTC - front
News
Fuel Prices Will Soon Be At Their Cheapest In Years
News
The Techart GTstreetR Monochrome Is A 789bhp Achromatic Demon
Techart GTstreetR Monochrome
Techart GTstreetR Monochrome
News
Porsche Has Been Working On A Six-Stroke Engine

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Mini Cooper S Review: In A Class Of Its Own (Literally)
Mini Cooper S - front
Mini Cooper S - front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A Good Car, But Not A Great Alfa
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Reviews
Maserati MC20 Cielo Review: Looks Supercar Special, Doesn’t Always Feel It
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: The Ultimate Automotive Glow-Up
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving