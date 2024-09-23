The Techart GTstreetR Monochrome Is A 789bhp Achromatic Demon

Some say, that when a Ferrari 296 GTB shuts off its headlights at night, its ECU is haunted by images of a bewinged demon trailing the angry warble of a twin-turbocharged flat-six.

We’re not sure how true that is, largely because it’s a tale we’ve fabricated in a bid to give ourselves a creative intro for this news piece, and also because cars can’t have nightmares. Well, unless Pixar’s Cars is really a true story. Anyway, if it was, we suspect that the demon would look awfully like the Techart GTstreetR Monochrome.

Techart GTstreetR Monochrome

This is the latest work of the German tuner, best known for pumping shedloads of power into Porsches and then strapping on bonkers aerodynamics to them, which is exactly the case here.

The GTstreetR isn’t a new thing, really. It’s based on the 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S and has its 3.7-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six ramped up from 641bhp and 590lb ft of torque to 789bhp and 701lb ft.

Techart doesn’t give any real specifics on how that affects performance, albeit we suspect no real improvement on the factory quoted 2.6-second 0-62mph (and in reality, quite a lot closer to two). However, a top speed figure of ‘over’ 217mph suggests that power will be pretty noticeable the faster you go.

Techart GTstreetR Monochrome

That’s even with the mad bodykit including a gigantic rear wing with 993 GT2-style air ducts, carbon fibre extensions everywhere and wheel arch vents replicating those on a current GT3 RS.

Where the Monochrome differs from the 87 ‘normal’ GTstreetRs is in its looks. If it isn’t exposed carbon fibre, it’s painted black – simply put – with the exception of rose gold badging and brake callipers.

Techart GTstreetR Monochrome, interior

It’s a similar story inside, too. There’s black Alcantara pretty much everywhere and where there isn’t, there’s carbon. Dare we say, it’s actually quite cool.

Want one? Well, Techart doesn’t quote prices so you’re likely going to need deep enough pockets for it to not even register that you’ve bought a 789bhp modified Porsche. Oh, and there are only 20 of them being made.