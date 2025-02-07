This Supercharged Ford Mustang Is Good Value In A Very Specific Way

We can’t think of many ways of getting more brake horsepower per pound than this £36k Roush-tuned Mustang
Roush Ford Mustang GT - front
There are many ways of figuring out whether or not a car is good value for money, but one that we’ve literally just decided is best is cost per brake horsepower. Take the cheapest new car in the UK, the Dacia Sandero Essential. At £14,200, it’s very cheap, but it has just 89bhp, so every single one of those brake horsepowers is costing you nearly £160.

At the other end of the scale is the new Bugatti Tourbillon, which churns out a mighty 1775bhp. It also costs at least £3.2 million, though, meaning a massive per-bhp cost of roughly £1803. Shock horror: a Dacia is better value than a Bugatti.

Roush Ford Mustang GT - side
So how do you maximise this wholly arbitrary and not-at-all-relevant value calculation? Well, we think we’ve found a good way. It’s a 2016 Ford Mustang GT, and it’s for sale for £35,990, which makes it far from the cheapest sixth-gen ’Stang around.

However, it’s also been fitted with a 2.3-litre twin-vortex supercharger from Mustang tuning specialist Roush, plus a set of custom Kooks headers and a new exhaust system. All that turns up the wick on its 5.0-litre V8 to the tune of 727bhp. If you haven’t already broken out your calculator, that means a per-bhp value of £49.50.

Roush Ford Mustang GT - interior
Now, obviously you can’t just throw that much power at a car and not upgrade the chassis, either. Well, you could, but that would be a terrible idea. That’s why this car’s also been kitted out with Pedders coilover suspension, Eibach front and rear anti-roll bars and adjustable billet drop links and lateral arms.

Helping bring 727bhp and 1.7 tonnes of Mustang to a stop is a set of Brembo callipers and braided brake hoses, and the car has an upgraded intercooler and oil cooler. It’s also got an automatic gearbox, which is probably a good thing – we suspect that much power in a manual might make things… busy.

Roush Ford Mustang GT - rear
It’s up for sale on Auto Trader, having covered around 37,000 miles, but consider this a challenge – if you can find a better pound-per-bhp offering, get on our socials and show us. 

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

