RaceRoom Makes All Content Free-To-Play Until 18 August

The underrated racing sim is opening up all its content for free for the next few weeks
RaceRoom Racing Experience
RaceRoom Racing Experience

It may be a little slept on these days amid behemoths like Assetto Corsa and iRacing, but RaceRoom Racing Experience – known by its close friends as R3E – remains one of the most solid hardcore sim racers around, despite now being over 12 years old.

If you haven’t dived into the PC sim for a while, or are yet to try it out, now’s a very good time, because developer KW Studios has made all the game’s content, including its expansive DLC, free-to-play until 18 August.

RaceRoom already operates on a free-to-play model, but its unpaid offering is pretty barebones, with just six circuits and 16 cars – everything else is a paid add-on. This temporary unlock of everything else opens up a whole lot more, bringing the car count to over 250 and making a total of 69 venues available.

There’s some good stuff to be found among it too, with a pair of DLC packs last year adding some highlights of 1990s touring car racing – Class 1 DTM cars and Class 2 Super Tourers – plus some suitable deep cut circuits to race them on.

RaceRoom Racing Experience
RaceRoom Racing Experience

Elsewhere, you’ll find everything from open-wheel formula racers through to racing trucks and the VW ID.R Pikes Peak car, via the ever-popular GT3 class. Circuits, meanwhile, range from sim racing staples like Bathurst, the Nürburgring and Silverstone to lesser-seen but equally brilliant venues like Germany’s Bilster Berg and the bonkers Macau street circuit. There are even a couple of hillclimb courses thrown in.

RaceRoom supports online multiplayer racing as well as having well-regarded AI for you to race against, and during the free period, KW will be running a daily hot lap challenge with a different car/track combo.

RaceRoom Racing Experience
RaceRoom Racing Experience

The free-to-play period has already kicked off and runs through til Friday 22 August. Install it on Steam or simply boot it up if you already have it, and everything should be unlocked for you.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
MG4 XPower Gets £2500 Cheaper, Face-Melting Acceleration Remains
MG4 XPower - front
News
Early Porsche Carrera GT Sketch Reveals What Could Have Been
Early Porsche Carrera GT sketch
News
Ariel Hipercar ‘Is Still Being Worked On’, But No Release In Sight
Ariel Hipercar, front
News
This 100mph E-Scooter Is Out To Break Records
The Turbo - front
News
Subaru E-Outback Coming To UK Next Year, Will Hit 62mph In 4.4 Seconds
Subaru E-Outback - front
News
Range Rover Electric Quietly Delayed To 2026
Range Rover Electric prototype - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS Review: We Are Not Entertained
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS, front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida Review: Does What It Needs To, But Not Much More
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: Better, But Not The Best
Genesis Electrified G80, front
Reviews
Morgan Supersport Review: A Serious Sports Car Disguised As An Antique
Morgan Supersport - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Kia EV3 Review: Boring But Brilliant
Kia EV3 - front, driving
Reviews
Fiat 600 Hybrid Review: Plenty Of Style, A Little Light On Substance
Fiat 600 Hybrid - front, driving