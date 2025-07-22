It may be a little slept on these days amid behemoths like Assetto Corsa and iRacing, but RaceRoom Racing Experience – known by its close friends as R3E – remains one of the most solid hardcore sim racers around, despite now being over 12 years old.

If you haven’t dived into the PC sim for a while, or are yet to try it out, now’s a very good time, because developer KW Studios has made all the game’s content, including its expansive DLC, free-to-play until 18 August.

RaceRoom already operates on a free-to-play model, but its unpaid offering is pretty barebones, with just six circuits and 16 cars – everything else is a paid add-on. This temporary unlock of everything else opens up a whole lot more, bringing the car count to over 250 and making a total of 69 venues available.

There’s some good stuff to be found among it too, with a pair of DLC packs last year adding some highlights of 1990s touring car racing – Class 1 DTM cars and Class 2 Super Tourers – plus some suitable deep cut circuits to race them on.

RaceRoom Racing Experience

Elsewhere, you’ll find everything from open-wheel formula racers through to racing trucks and the VW ID.R Pikes Peak car, via the ever-popular GT3 class. Circuits, meanwhile, range from sim racing staples like Bathurst, the Nürburgring and Silverstone to lesser-seen but equally brilliant venues like Germany’s Bilster Berg and the bonkers Macau street circuit. There are even a couple of hillclimb courses thrown in.

RaceRoom supports online multiplayer racing as well as having well-regarded AI for you to race against, and during the free period, KW will be running a daily hot lap challenge with a different car/track combo.

See also Our Favourite Cars Of 2025 So Far

RaceRoom Racing Experience

The free-to-play period has already kicked off and runs through til Friday 22 August. Install it on Steam or simply boot it up if you already have it, and everything should be unlocked for you.