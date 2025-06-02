This £14k Toyota Vellfire Is The Bentley Life On A Dacia Budget

Private jet-style seating, a drinks chiller, a deployable TV and Toyota reliability, all for less than a boggo Dacia Sandero… where do we sign?
Toyota Vellfire Royal Lounge - front
Toyota Vellfire Royal Lounge - front

We recently spent a week with the Lexus LM, a curious luxury MPV with an unashamed emphasis on rear passenger comfort. We liked it a lot, but there’s a problem: the LM starts at a lofty £94,595, and to get the ultra-posh four-seater version we drove, you need an outrageous £117,595.

That puts it out of reach for a great many of us, so is there a solution? Well, the LM is effectively just a rebadged, gussied-up version of the Toyota Alphard and Vellfire twins, a duo of people carriers designed primarily for Japan.

Toyota Vellfire Royal Lounge - rear
Toyota Vellfire Royal Lounge - rear

An increasing number are finding their way over to Britain, though, to the point that when we jumped on Auto Trader today, we found a total of 374 different examples for sale across the two models.

That meant a bit of trawling through to find something that could recapture some of that LM loveliness on a budget, but we reckon we’ve found a corker. This is a 2012 Vellfire – marketed as the sportier of the duo – in Royal Lounge specification.

Toyota Vellfire Royal Lounge - rear seats
Toyota Vellfire Royal Lounge - rear seats

This means that, like that six-figure version of the LM, everything rear of the front seats is given over to just two private jet-style reclining seats. Sure, they don’t look quite as plush as the ones in the back of the LM, but they’d still be an ultra-pleasant way of whiling away a long journey, sipping Champagne/Diet Coke/Kestrel Super from the onboard drinks cooler (oh yes) while some other, less fortunate soul goes about the business of driving.

Like the LM, there’s a TV screen back there. This one’s not as big, and we’re not sure it has HDMI capability for some on-the-move Mario Kart sessions, but we’re really splitting hairs, especially because this one’s still hooked up to a surround sound system.

Toyota Vellfire Royal Lounge - front seats
Toyota Vellfire Royal Lounge - front seats

Oh, and one more thing – the LM we can buy in Britain has to make do with a four-cylinder hybrid setup, not quite befitting its price tag. This Vellfire, though, has a proper engine, a 3.5-litre V6 sending what most sources say is 276bhp to all four wheels.

It’s covered a little under 85,000 miles, and its one MOT test so far since being imported resulted in a clean pass. And the price being asked for this magnificent box of leather and technology? £13,995. No, that’s not a typo. Over £100,000 less than a brand new LM four-seater.

Toyota Vellfire Royal Lounge - interior detail
Toyota Vellfire Royal Lounge - interior detail

We’re struggling to find a downside with this. Parts availability, maybe? Even then, it’s a Toyota, so it shouldn’t be too trouble-prone – especially not compared to the usual crop of second-hand German or British luxury saloons you can get for this sort of money.

There is, we suppose, the fact that it is, fundamentally, a van. But if that puts you off, fine – just means more of a chance for us to buy it instead.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Comments

No comments found.

