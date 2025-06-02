PlayStation Days of Play 2025: Best Driving Game Deals

Sony’s Days of Play deals run until 11 June. We’ve picked out some of the biggest savings on driving games
PlayStation Days of Play 2025: Best Driving Game Deals

It’s the time of the year for PlayStation’s Days of Play deals, bringing some pretty chunky discounts on those games we haven’t yet managed to get around to adding to our libraries. Blame Balatro for taking up too much of our free time for that one.

Looking to grab some new driving games for your collection? We’ve picked out some of the biggest deals.

Forza Horizon 5 – £43.99, 20 per cent off

Forza Horizon 5 in-game screenshot
Forza Horizon 5 in-game screenshot

It may have only just recently arrived on PlayStation 5, but you can already get a pretty chunky saving on Forza Horizon 5.

We were impressed with its transition to Sony’s console, and reckon it’s a must-have for anything with the console and a vague interest in vehicles. Which we assume you do, given you’re reading a website called Car Throttle.

Get Forza Horizon 5 here

The Crew Motorfest Deluxe Edition – £22.49, 70 per cent off

The Crew Motorfest
The Crew Motorfest

The Crew Motorfest may be facing an uphill battle now that it’s competing directly with Forza on all platforms, but with this pretty steep discount, we reckon it’s worth picking up.

Granted, if you are dead keen on it and have a disc drive for your PS5, it’s worth pointing out you can pick up a physical copy of the base game for well under £20 at several retailers at the time of writing.

Get The Crew Motorfest Deluxe Edition Here

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Legendary Edition – £11.24, 85 per cent off

PlayStation Days of Play 2025: Best Driving Game Deals

You don’t have to be a child to enjoy Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged, but it’ll sure make you feel like one again. The arcade racer is a surprisingly brilliant pick-up-and-play title, and its faithful recreations of scale models make us a bit giddy.

We’d get the Legendary Edition if you’re looking to pick up the title on sale. This includes the first and second season passes, adding a shedload of cars to the game for a little under £5 more than buying the base game alone.

Get HWU2 Legendary Edition here

TDU Solar Crown Gold Edition – £37.49, 50 per cent off

PlayStation Days of Play 2025: Best Driving Game Deals

Well, we can’t really sit here and tell you to buy TDU Solar Crown if we’re honest, but it’s on sale if you feel compelled to do so, so we’ve put it on here.

Get TDU Solar Crown Gold Edition here

SnowRunner 2-Year Anniversary Edition – £28.99, 50 per cent off

PlayStation Days of Play 2025: Best Driving Game Deals

We’ve taken a bit of a break from tarmacing in RoadCraft to do work, and seeing one of its predecessors – SnowRunner – on sale is only making us yearn for the pavers.

If you haven’t already got SnowRunner, we’d absolutely give it a go. The 2-Year Anniversary Edition includes all the content released in, you guessed it, the first two years. We reckon it’s a steal at £28.99

Get SnowRunner 2-Year Anniversary Edition here
 

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The Bentley Bentayga Speed Is Back, And Now It’ll Drift
Bentley Bentayga Speed - front
News
Does This Patent Drawing Show The Baby Toyota Land Cruiser?
Possible Toyota Land Cruiser FJ patent image
News
McLaren 750S Le Mans Edition Brings The Downforce
McLaren 750S Le Mans - front
Motorsport
This Ultra-Wide Ford Mustang Mach E Will Take On Pikes Peak This Year
Ford Super Mustang Mach-E - front
News
Updated Toyota Aygo X Revealed, And There’s Now A GR Sport
Toyota Aygo X GR Sport, front
Toys and Gadgets
Clear Your Schedule: There’s A Lego Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie
Lego Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Kia EV6 Review: As Good To Drive As It Looks?
Kia EV6 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Lexus LM350h Review: The Rolls-Royce Of MPVs
Lexus LM350h, front
Reviews
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid Review: Good Looks, Great Value, But Lacks Zip
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Genesis GV70 Electrified Review: Better In Every Way
Genesis GV70 Electrified, front
Reviews
2025 Mini John Cooper Works Electric Review: Mixed Feelings
2025 Mini John Cooper Works Electric, front
Reviews
VW ID7 GTX Review: An Old-School Sports Saloon For The EV Age
VW ID7 GTX - front