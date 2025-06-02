PlayStation Days of Play 2025: Best Driving Game Deals

It’s the time of the year for PlayStation’s Days of Play deals, bringing some pretty chunky discounts on those games we haven’t yet managed to get around to adding to our libraries. Blame Balatro for taking up too much of our free time for that one.

Looking to grab some new driving games for your collection? We’ve picked out some of the biggest deals.

Forza Horizon 5 – £43.99, 20 per cent off

Forza Horizon 5 in-game screenshot

It may have only just recently arrived on PlayStation 5, but you can already get a pretty chunky saving on Forza Horizon 5.

We were impressed with its transition to Sony’s console, and reckon it’s a must-have for anything with the console and a vague interest in vehicles. Which we assume you do, given you’re reading a website called Car Throttle.

Get Forza Horizon 5 here

The Crew Motorfest Deluxe Edition – £22.49, 70 per cent off

The Crew Motorfest

The Crew Motorfest may be facing an uphill battle now that it’s competing directly with Forza on all platforms, but with this pretty steep discount, we reckon it’s worth picking up.

Granted, if you are dead keen on it and have a disc drive for your PS5, it’s worth pointing out you can pick up a physical copy of the base game for well under £20 at several retailers at the time of writing.

Get The Crew Motorfest Deluxe Edition Here

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Legendary Edition – £11.24, 85 per cent off

You don’t have to be a child to enjoy Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged, but it’ll sure make you feel like one again. The arcade racer is a surprisingly brilliant pick-up-and-play title, and its faithful recreations of scale models make us a bit giddy.

We’d get the Legendary Edition if you’re looking to pick up the title on sale. This includes the first and second season passes, adding a shedload of cars to the game for a little under £5 more than buying the base game alone.

Get HWU2 Legendary Edition here

TDU Solar Crown Gold Edition – £37.49, 50 per cent off

Well, we can’t really sit here and tell you to buy TDU Solar Crown if we’re honest, but it’s on sale if you feel compelled to do so, so we’ve put it on here.

Get TDU Solar Crown Gold Edition here

SnowRunner 2-Year Anniversary Edition – £28.99, 50 per cent off

We’ve taken a bit of a break from tarmacing in RoadCraft to do work, and seeing one of its predecessors – SnowRunner – on sale is only making us yearn for the pavers.

If you haven’t already got SnowRunner, we’d absolutely give it a go. The 2-Year Anniversary Edition includes all the content released in, you guessed it, the first two years. We reckon it’s a steal at £28.99

Get SnowRunner 2-Year Anniversary Edition here

