‘Coolant’ Spill Causes Huge Nürburgring Touristenfahrten Pile-Up

On-board footage from a Honda S660 shows the painful result of a large crash on the ‘Ring, allegedly caused by a coolant spill
Shield your eyes if seeing good cars in pieces upsets you. Footage has emerged showing a huge pile-up during a Nürburgring Touristenfahrten day recently, claiming several pieces of lovely metal in the process.

On-board footage shared on YouTube by user qrs13, from the interior of a Honda S660, shows an ongoing pile-up heading into the Wipperman section, deep into the 12.9-mile track on 27 July.

Approaching the corner, there’s clearly a dull sheen on the circuit, indicating some form of fluid spill. Qrs13 claims this as ‘coolant’ and, whatever it was, it turned out to be a catastrophic spillage.

Despite the driver of the Honda S660 approaching with caution, they’re little more than a passenger by the time they approach the developing carnage in the corner. Spread across the track are several cars caught out by the spillage, with the S660 driver losing control and adding to the pile.

As well as the Porsche 911 GT3 and E36 BMW 3 Series that the Honda ends up crashing into, a Toyota GR Yaris and a modified E46 are clear victims, too. More cars are in the wreckage, but we’ve been unable to make them all out.

Normally, such incidents would be yellow-flagged by course-side marshals or on LED panels laced around the track during a Touristenfahrten day. However, none are visible in this video approaching the incident, notably with an LED panel just ahead of the incident, evidently not in use.

There has been no official confirmation of injuries so far, nor has the Nürburgring made an official statement on the incident or why no yellow flags were visible.

We’ve approached the Nürburgring for a comment, and will update if we hear back.

It comes in the wake of another high-profile Touristenfahrten crash just weeks ago involving a BMW M2 and Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Both drivers fortunately walked away from that incident relatively unscathed.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

