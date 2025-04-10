Over The Hill Gameplay Revealed, And It Looks Cosy as Heck

We’ve been excited to get our hands on Over The Hill ever since the game was announced in January. The off-road title promises to be a refreshing break from adrenaline and tension-raising driving games, and now gameplay has been revealed.

This trailer titled ‘Welcome to the Wilderness’ is the first time we’ve seen Over The Hill in action, and all we can say is it looks cosy as heck.

Remote video URL

Although its haunting, rain-soaked start may suggest this game to be daunting, it soon reveals its lighter side. We urge you to watch it for yourself, of course, but in short, it gives us a proper look at its terrain deformation, exceptionally pretty water effects and delightfully-stripped back UI.

It’s clear there’ll be a diverse range of biomes, too. This trailer shows off an autumnal-looking setting, some boggier landscapes and a snow-topped mountain.

We also see shots of some challenge trails in co-op modes, requiring you and your friends to cover terrain to reach checkpoints, as well as what looks like a recovery mission. There’s also our first look at photo mode, and campsites have been confirmed as a feature. Now, all we need is hot chocolate.

Over The Hill, artwork

Car customisation was previously confirmed, but this trailer gives us a hint as to what to expect. We see an honestly-not-a-Land Rover Defender equipped with a bonnet-mounted spare wheel, before the ante is upped further with a roof rack, supplies and spotlights. It’s unclear at this stage if these will simply be visual upgrades or impact gameplay.

We don’t yet have a confirmed release date for Over The Hill, only that it will be coming ‘later this year.’ The minimalist title comes from an expert in such things, Funselektor, which has been behind Art of Rally, Absolute Drift and, most recently, Golden Lap. You can wishlist its latest title on Steam.