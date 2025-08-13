Vauxhall Teases New GSE Track Car Concept

When Vauxhall (and by extension, Opel) chose to launch its GSE performance subbrand with a concept version of the Mokka, we weren’t exactly too excited. Although it’ll share the same platform as the impressive Abarth 600e, coming from a brand with the VX220, various bonkers VXR hot hatches and the Monaro, we’d hoped for something a little more.

Well, it seems like we’ll be getting some of that at the upcoming Munich Motor Show, with a new track-oriented GSE concept to be revealed.

We can’t glean a huge deal from the stylistically edgy set of images published by the brand, but we do get a glimpse of a hypercar-like steering wheel and lots of neon yellowy-green touches.

More interesting is the accompanying press release text, though, which describes the concept as ‘At home on the racing track’, with the promise of a roll cage backing that up. Oh, and it’ll feature a nod to the legendary Opel Manta 400 rally car with its wheels, apparently, so that’s piqued our interest a little.

Don’t expect this to spawn some kind of all-out Vauxhall GSE production sports car, though. Rather, expect it to be a preview of design elements to expect on its upcoming flurry of GSE-badged versions of its EVs, presumably meaning a swathe of crossovers using a toned-down version of its wheels and maybe the yellow paint.

See also Could The Hemi V8 Dodge Charger Be Making A Comeback Tomorrow?

Then again, maybe we’ll at last see a production car to follow the Opel Manta GSE Elektromod revealed a few years back. Reports in 2022 suggested that it would inspire a road-going modernised version of the Manta, although so far, nothing has materialised on that front.

Expect to hear more on this concept in Opel form next month anyway, along with a name for it. We have a hunch that more details on the upcoming Mokka GSE could arrive alongside it, too.