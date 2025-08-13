Vauxhall Teases New GSE Track Car Concept

Upcoming new concept teased with a hypercar-like steering wheel, a roll cage and the promise of nods to the Opel Manta 400
When Vauxhall (and by extension, Opel) chose to launch its GSE performance subbrand with a concept version of the Mokka, we weren’t exactly too excited. Although it’ll share the same platform as the impressive Abarth 600e, coming from a brand with the VX220, various bonkers VXR hot hatches and the Monaro, we’d hoped for something a little more.

Well, it seems like we’ll be getting some of that at the upcoming Munich Motor Show, with a new track-oriented GSE concept to be revealed.

We can’t glean a huge deal from the stylistically edgy set of images published by the brand, but we do get a glimpse of a hypercar-like steering wheel and lots of neon yellowy-green touches.

More interesting is the accompanying press release text, though, which describes the concept as ‘At home on the racing track’, with the promise of a roll cage backing that up. Oh, and it’ll feature a nod to the legendary Opel Manta 400 rally car with its wheels, apparently, so that’s piqued our interest a little.

Don’t expect this to spawn some kind of all-out Vauxhall GSE production sports car, though. Rather, expect it to be a preview of design elements to expect on its upcoming flurry of GSE-badged versions of its EVs, presumably meaning a swathe of crossovers using a toned-down version of its wheels and maybe the yellow paint.

Then again, maybe we’ll at last see a production car to follow the Opel Manta GSE Elektromod revealed a few years back. Reports in 2022 suggested that it would inspire a road-going modernised version of the Manta, although so far, nothing has materialised on that front.

Expect to hear more on this concept in Opel form next month anyway, along with a name for it. We have a hunch that more details on the upcoming Mokka GSE could arrive alongside it, too. 

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

