One Of The Worst Racing Games Ever Made Is Making A Return

Big Rigs: Over The Road Racing is getting a Steam re-release, and we’re really not sure why
There are a lot of racing games we wish would make a comeback. Burnout, for a start, or maybe even Split/Second. We’re craving a Ridge Racer return and, if we’ll go niche for a second, maybe a follow-up to the underrated gem that is Enthusia Professional Racing.

Never in a million years did we think before any of those, we’d get a re-release of a racing game critically considered one of, if not the worst of all time. Yet, here we are.

Big Rigs: Over The Road Racing was originally released in 2003 on PC, and it probably would’ve been better if it simply hadn’t. The game saw you take control of a big rig (if the name didn’t give that away), racing through checkpoints head-to-head against another rig to be the first to deliver cargo, all while avoiding arrest by the police for some reason.

Only, none of that was actually true. Your ‘opponent’ remained stationary, and you could drive through them, as well as every object in the game. Oh, and the police? They just flat-out didn’t exist in the game.

Beyond that, picking the fourth track of five available in the game would cause it to crash without fail, and driving in reverse would allow you to accelerate infinitely.

Somehow, if you made it to the end of a race without losing all sanity, you’d be met with a trophy and the wonderful message of “You’re winner !”

Unsurprisingly, reviewers did not take well to it. It sits on Metacritic with an aggregated score of 8/100 (no, seriously, that’s not a typo), making it the lowest-rated game ever on the platform.

Why it’s being re-released then is completely beyond our comprehension. It’ll be arriving on Steam sometime in Q2 this year, and don’t mistake this as some kind of remaster to fix all of its problems. No, this looks like Big Rigs: Over The Road Racing in its original, horrible glory.

Are we confused? Yes. Are we going to play it? …Maybe. 

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

