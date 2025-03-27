Mitsuoka Is Building More Dodge Challenger-Tribute Honda Civics

This time, you’ll be able to pick different colours, too
Mitsuoka M55 1st Edition
Mitsuoka M55 1st Edition

Did you miss out on the initial order run of the Mitsuoka M55 and can’t forgive yourself for not driving around in a Honda Civic styled to look like a muscle car? Well, we have some fantastic news for you today – they’re building more of them.

Revealed as a concept in 2023 and put on sale with a run of 100 units last year, the Mitsuoka M55 is based on the current generation Honda Civic, only with a complete visual reworking to make it look like a pseudo-Dodge Challenger (or, depending on who you ask, a C110 Nissan Skyline. We think it could be either, to be honest).

Mitsuoka M55 1st Edition, interior
Mitsuoka M55 1st Edition, interior

It uses a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-pot engine rather by default, making the M55 good for 177bhp and with that power delivered to the front wheels via a manual gearbox. You can, however, have it with a hybrid powertrain.

Clearly, there’s been a lot of demand for it as M55 order books have re-opened, and this time with 250 set to be made as a ‘1st Edition’. Yes, that’s a weird naming strategy to us, too, but then again, Mitsuoka isn’t exactly conventional.

Unlike the original production run, which came in the same satin grey finish as the concept, 1st Edition models will allow you to pick one of 10 colour choices. Though if you’re not picking ‘John Mango’, then what’s the point?

John Mango
John Mango

Pricing for the Mitsuoka M55 starts at ¥7,568,000 (approx £39,000), which is about ¥3,000,000 more than a regular Civic RS in Japan, if we’ve used Google Translate correctly. Punchy, but then that’s the price for exclusivity, we guess.

Oh, and if you’re an original M55 customer wondering when your one-of-100 ‘Zero’ edition is coming, production is set to start in May. 1st Editions will follow in 2026.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

