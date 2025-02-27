How Much Is A Completely Stock S14 Nissan 200SX Worth?

Finding any sort of Nissan S-chassis car without any modifications in 2025 is a pretty monumental task. But to find one that’s not even tipped over 20,000 miles? We’d have expected that to be nigh on impossible.

That was until our latest browse through Collecting Cars, which has revealed this unicorn of a 1999 Nissan 200SX is currently up for auction.

1999 S14 Nissan 200SX, rear

In its 26 years in existence, this S14 has covered just 17,274 miles across two owners and has somehow made it this far without a single modification. Yes, everything down to the exhaust and intake is an OEM-spec piece.

Despite the low mileage, the SR20DET 2.0-litre four-cylinder held a pretty meticulous service history for most of its life. From 2001 through to 2019, it was serviced every January, the first two by a main Nissan dealer and then by Whitefield Services for every period since.

1999 S14 Nissan 200SX, side

However, that raises our first red flag, as the car hasn’t been serviced since 2019 – although it has only covered 2369 miles in that period. Our assumption would be it has spent much of the last few years sitting idle, so will certainly need a good once-over before seeing any regular use by its next owner.

The bodywork and paint look remarkably good though, given the car’s age and red finishes of this age being notorious for fading.

1999 S14 Nissan 200SX, interior

The listing mentions a bit of lacquer peel on the front bumper and a very small crack in the passenger-side taillight, which is just about visible in pictures. Beyond those, it looks immaculate.

It’s a similar story for the interior. The leather steering wheel barely looks touched, the patterned seat upholstery factory fresh and we can almost smell the ‘90s plastics through the screen. It doesn’t include the original radio sadly, so it’s not totally, totally untouched but there is a Kenwood head unit in its place.

1999 S14 Nissan 200SX, engine

Included with the car are all the original documents, a dealer brochure and the original spare wheel.

As we’re writing this, bidding sits at £7450 with six days still left to run. If you’ve wondered how much a stock S14 is worth these days, keep an eye on this one.