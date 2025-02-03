Novitec Gives The Ferrari 296 GTS More Power, More Width

Are you the proud owner of a Ferrari 296 GTS? Do you spend sleepless nights wishing that it was 60mm wider at the front, 120mm wider at the back, and had another 37bhp?

If so, then your prayers have finally been answered by German tuner Novitec’s N-Largo package for the 296 GTS, which makes it 60mm wider at the front, 120mm wider at the back, and gives it another 37bhp.

Ferrari 296 GTS Novitec N-Largo - side

The N-Largo treatment is effectively the same one the 296 GTB coupe received last year but applied to the convertible 296 GTS. That means the centrepiece is a set of carbon fibre arch flares at both ends, with the drop-top supercar’s track widened to properly fill them out.

Various other extra carbon bits have been thrown at the GTS, too. The cover for the front luggage compartment is now made of it, left unpainted here for emphasis, as are the new door mirrors inspired by the ones on the 296 GT3 racer. You can also get a variety of different rear spoiler treatments for your N-Largo – while Novitec showed off the coupe with a fairly sizeable rear wing, it’s debuted the GTS with a more subtle ducktail. Carbon, obviously.

Ferrari 296 GTS Novitec N-Largo - rear

Elsewhere, there are Novitec’s VF11 NL wheels, produced for the tuner by US manufacturer Vossen, and KW sports suspension lowers the whole package by 35mm. A hydraulic nose lift system is available to spare you embarrassment.

Finally, there’s the small matter of power. The 819bhp produced by the 296’s 2.9-litre, hybrid-assisted twin-turbo V6 means the standard car wasn’t exactly lacking here, but the N-Largo gets new cats, high-flow turbo inlets and a new exhaust system to lift that to 856bhp.

Remote video URL

We don’t know how much this treatment will cost, but frankly, for everyone who’s been fretting about how narrow and underpowered their 296 GTS is, it’ll be worth it.