Novitec Gives The Ferrari 296 GTS More Power, More Width

Ever wanted to make width restrictors that little bit scarier in your 296 GTS? German tuner Novitec has you covered
Ferrari 296 GTS Novitec N-Largo - front
Ferrari 296 GTS Novitec N-Largo - front

Are you the proud owner of a Ferrari 296 GTS? Do you spend sleepless nights wishing that it was 60mm wider at the front, 120mm wider at the back, and had another 37bhp?

If so, then your prayers have finally been answered by German tuner Novitec’s N-Largo package for the 296 GTS, which makes it 60mm wider at the front, 120mm wider at the back, and gives it another 37bhp.

Ferrari 296 GTS Novitec N-Largo - side
Ferrari 296 GTS Novitec N-Largo - side

The N-Largo treatment is effectively the same one the 296 GTB coupe received last year but applied to the convertible 296 GTS. That means the centrepiece is a set of carbon fibre arch flares at both ends, with the drop-top supercar’s track widened to properly fill them out.

Various other extra carbon bits have been thrown at the GTS, too. The cover for the front luggage compartment is now made of it, left unpainted here for emphasis, as are the new door mirrors inspired by the ones on the 296 GT3 racer. You can also get a variety of different rear spoiler treatments for your N-Largo – while Novitec showed off the coupe with a fairly sizeable rear wing, it’s debuted the GTS with a more subtle ducktail. Carbon, obviously.

Ferrari 296 GTS Novitec N-Largo - rear
Ferrari 296 GTS Novitec N-Largo - rear

Elsewhere, there are Novitec’s VF11 NL wheels, produced for the tuner by US manufacturer Vossen, and KW sports suspension lowers the whole package by 35mm. A hydraulic nose lift system is available to spare you embarrassment.

Finally, there’s the small matter of power. The 819bhp produced by the 296’s 2.9-litre, hybrid-assisted twin-turbo V6 means the standard car wasn’t exactly lacking here, but the N-Largo gets new cats, high-flow turbo inlets and a new exhaust system to lift that to 856bhp.

We don’t know how much this treatment will cost, but frankly, for everyone who’s been fretting about how narrow and underpowered their 296 GTS is, it’ll be worth it.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Audi Has Already Ditched Its ICE Odd, EV Even Model Names
Audi A5 Avant - badge detail
News
The Five-Door Suzuki Jimny Is Too Popular In Japan
Suzuki Jimny Nomade - side
News
Novitec Gives The Ferrari 296 GTS More Power, More Width
Ferrari 296 GTS Novitec N-Largo - front
News
This Mercedes F1 Car Is Now The Second-Most Expensive Car Ever Sold
Mercedes-Benz W196 R Stromlinienwagen - front
News
You Could Own This Pikes Peak-Spec Bentley Continental
Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak - front
News
The Ælla-60 Is A Rebodied Ferrari 360 With An Unpronounceable Name
Ælla-60 - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Mazda CX-80 Review: A Throwback In Many Good Ways, Some Not
Mazda CX-80, Artisan Red, front 3/4
Reviews
Porsche Macan EV Review: A Good EV, And A Decent Porsche
Porsche Macan 4 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 BMW M5 Review: Right Car, Wrong Badge
G90 BMW M5
Reviews
Porsche Panamera Turbo Review: You Really Don’t Need That Cayenne
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid - front
Reviews
Mk8.5 VW Golf R Review: Sensible And Sensational
Mk8.5 VW Golf R, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 BMW M4 Review: Now AWD-Only, But I Don’t Mind
BMW M4 - front, driving