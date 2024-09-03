Novitec’s New Ferrari 296 Is Extra Girthy

This is not the first time that German tuning outfit Novitec has had a Ferrari 296 GTB roll through its workshop doors, but it does represent a bigger evolution than the last one, which essentially saw the company throw some extra carbon fibre at Ferrari’s latest mid-engined Berlinetta.

That’s because this is the latest entry in Novitec’s N-Largo series, the slightly punny name it gives to its dramatic widebody interpretations of various supercars. The extra girth is immediately apparent – thanks to a new carbon fibre widebody kit, the 296 N-Largo is wider by a total of 60mm at the front axle and 120mm at the rear.

Novitec Ferrari 296 N-Largo - side

As you can clearly see, that’s not the only visual change. There are those new vents atop the wheel arches, which Novitec says more effectively vents the heat generated by the brakes. It’s the same story out back, where those flared, almost Enzo-ish haunches draw more air from the rear brakes and engine bay.

There’s also that new rear wing, although if that’s somehow a bit too much for you on your carbon-clad, widebody Ferrari, you can also opt for a smaller ducktail or a carbon cover for the factory-fit retractable wing. The new door mirrors, pretty clearly inspired by the ones on the 296 GT3 racer, are a neat touch.

Novitec Ferrari 296 N-Largo - rear

Other visual tweaks come in the form of new wheels, co-developed with US wheel manufacturer Vossen and measuring 21 inches in diameter at the front and a frankly enormous 22 out back. It also sits on new sports suspension, sitting the 296 some 35mm lower than standard. Your front splitter will be pleased to know there’s an optional front axle lift system.

Novitec probably could have gotten away with not touching the ample 819bhp produced by the 296’s combination of 2.9-litre, twin-turbo V6 and 123kW electric motor, but it couldn’t help itself. New high-flow turbo inlets and a custom exhaust system with uprated catalytic converters see the overall power output lifted to 856bhp.

Novitec Ferrari 296 N-Largo - front

There’s no word on how much all of this is set to cost, but it’s likely to be a drop in the ocean for anyone who can already afford a circa-£250,000 296 GTB. Reckon it’s a successful transformation or a step too far?