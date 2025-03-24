Nissan Unveils Extra-Sharp Limited Edition For The US

Literally. It’s a knife, and it’s been developed in collaboration with a master sushi chef
Nissan Z Nismo sushi knife
Nissan Z Nismo sushi knife

It’s something of a car review cliche to describe a sports car as being able to carve through corners, but what about a sports car lending its name to something that can carve through raw fish and vegetables? That’s what we have here in the shape of this Nissan Z Nismo sushi knife.

There’s a lot of marketing noise to get through here about the two products being ‘engineered for peak performance’, but unlike so many of these weird automotive tie-in products, the result is actually a rather nice thing.

Nissan Z Nismo and sushi knife
Nissan Z Nismo and sushi knife

It’s been developed with the input of Hiroyuki Terada, a Japanese-born and Florida-based master sushi chef who, Wikipedia tells us, holds the Guinness World Record for the most number of carrots sliced in 30 seconds while blindfolded. He appears to still have all his fingers, so he must be good.

Handmade in Niigata Prefecture, Japan by knife manufacturer Kiryu, the utensil packs an 8.7-inch, double-bevelled stainless steel blade and a wooden handle. The blade features an engraved Nissan Z logo as well as Terada’s signature, and the knife comes presented in a rather nice case charting the evolution of the Z car symbol over the decades.

Nissan Z Nismo sushi knife in box
Nissan Z Nismo sushi knife in box

Somewhat hilariously, it’s purchasable as a normal Nissan part through dealers across the US, at a price of $300.23 (those extra 23 cents a nod to Nissan’s long-time racing number of choice, as well as a way of squeezing a little extra money out of buyers). That’s about £230, by the way.

Just 240 are going to be made – again, a historical nod, this time towards the original 240Z – and they all appear to be bound for the US. Perhaps here in Europe, where the new Z isn’t available, we’ll have to wait for an Ariya Nismo food blender to come along.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

