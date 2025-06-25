Production Mazda Iconic SP Closer To Reality, Will Be ‘Successor For RX-7’

But a business case for production still needs to be made, says Mazda’s CTO in an interview
Mazda Iconic SP - front
Mazda Iconic SP - front

It’s been nearly two years since the Mazda Iconic SP concept was revealed, and not a day’s gone by where we haven’t been feverishly dreaming about a production version of the gorgeous sports car. Thankfully, it seems increasingly clear that that could be happening, according to Mazda’s chief technical officer Ryuichi Umeshita in an interview with MotorTrend.

Better yet, should it hit production, the Iconic SP will be a second sports car in Mazda’s lineup, with development of a fifth-generation MX-5 underway. It’ll sit above the evergreen roadster in Mazda’s range, with Umeshita saying: “You can expect Iconic SP will be a good successor for RX-7.”

Mazda Iconic SP - rear
Mazda Iconic SP - rear

That’s the clearest indication yet that the car is being readied as a continuation of Mazda’s lineage of rotary-powered sports cars, which died off with the RX-8 in 2012. Unlike its ancestors, though, the Iconic SP initially won’t use a rotary engine to power the wheels directly – instead, like the concept, it’ll serve as a range extender for the electric motors that’ll power the car. However, Umeshita says that a second version that does use the rotary as the main source of propulsion has been conceptualised.

Mazda’s already revived the rotary in a similar arrangement in the MX-30 EV, but the Iconic SP should be a lot more serious. It’s set to use the new generation rotary engine Mazda announced last year and, if the production car is anything like the concept, could be part of a system that develops a total of around 365bhp.

Mazda Iconic SP - interior
Mazda Iconic SP - interior

There is one final hurdle to overcome, though: making a solid business case for the Iconic SP. Although it’s expected to be a low-volume model, there’s still a chance that boring old economics could get in the way of production, according to MotorTrend. Here’s hoping that won’t be the case.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear Is A 1603bhp Hypercar Named After A Horse
Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear - front
News
The Nissan Patrol Nismo Is A Block Of Flats With 495bhp
Nissan Patrol Nismo - front
News
Production Mazda Iconic SP Closer To Reality, Will Be ‘Successor For RX-7’
Mazda Iconic SP - front
News
Callum Designs' Latest Creation Is This £75k Mini Restomod
Wood & Pickett Mini by Callum - front
News
A New MG EV Is Coming, And It Could Be A 767bhp Tesla Rival
News
The Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid Is Here, And It’s Still Unstoppable
Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Fiat 600 Hybrid Review: Plenty Of Style, A Little Light On Substance
Fiat 600 Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
BYD Dolphin Surf First Drive: Is China’s Best-Selling Car Any Good?
BYD Dolphin Surf, front
Reviews
Ineos Grenadier Review: A Flawed Indulgence You Can’t Help But Love
Ineos Grenadier - front
Reviews
2025 Kia EV6 Review: As Good To Drive As It Looks?
Kia EV6 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Lexus LM350h Review: The Rolls-Royce Of MPVs
Lexus LM350h, front
Reviews
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid Review: Good Looks, Great Value, But Lacks Zip
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid - front, driving