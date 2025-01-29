Next Alfa Romeo Giulia Set To Ditch Traditional Saloon Body

Alfa’s new CEO confirmed to French media that the car will get ‘a new type of bodywork’
Alfa Romeo Giulia - side
Alfa Romeo Giulia - side

The Alfa Romeo Giulia is one of an increasingly small number of traditional three-box saloon cars still on the market in Europe 2025, but according to comments from Alfa’s boss, that’ll change when the next-generation car arrives.

Speaking to French publication L’Argus, recently-appointed Alfa CEO Santo Ficili said, in a comment translated from French, that the saloon’s successor will feature “a new type of bodywork.” He added that “Its platform will be the same as that of the [new] Stelvio. So you can imagine what kind of vehicle we are going to offer.”

Alfa Romeo Giulia - front
Alfa Romeo Giulia - front

That certainly suggests that the new car could adopt some crossover-inspired styling, but don’t necessarily expect it to be a full-on SUV in the same vein as the Stelvio, which is also soon due to be replaced. After all, the two outgoing cars share a platform, but have very distinct body styles. The move away from a traditional three-box design is a sad but likely necessary one for Alfa, as sales of old-fashioned saloons continue to slip worldwide.

One suggestion is that the new Giulia could be a fastback with a sloping rear, which could be paired with a slightly raised ride height to appease the more crossover-hungry car-buying public. Fellow Stellantis brand DS recently revealed a car like this, the strangely-named No8, which is soon to get a closely-related sibling in the shape of a reborn Lancia Gamma.

DS No8
DS No8

While the new Giulia could end up looking like those cars, though, it won’t share a platform with them: it, and the new Stelvio, will be based on the STLA Large platform that also underpins the new Dodge Charger. This chassis is designed to take both electric and combustion powertrains, and while they’ll likely debut as EVs, Ficili confirmed that “we are working on hybrid versions” of the new cars, which were originally planned to be EV-only.

Currently, the new Stelvio looks set for a debut at some point in 2025, followed by the Giulia next year and a larger, range-topping SUV in 2027. Ficili, however, ruled out the return of the Giulietta hatchback.

Alfa Romeo Giulia - rear
Alfa Romeo Giulia - rear

So, the new Giulia may well spell the end of the Alfa saloon, something that’s existed nearly non-stop since the introduction of the 1900 in 1950. What form do you want to see the next-gen car take? We’re hoping for a seven-seater people carrier. Not really.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
You Can Finally Order A New Renault 5 In The UK
Renault 5 - front
News
Next Alfa Romeo Giulia Set To Ditch Traditional Saloon Body
Alfa Romeo Giulia - side
News
Gaze At The Lamborghini Temerario’s Spaceframe In All Its Bare-Metal Glory
Lamborghini Temerario spaceframe
News
Italian Startup Automobili Mignatta Teases Roofless V8 Speedster
Automobili Mignatta Rina teaser - side
News
Ruf Will Give Your Porsche 993 Better Eyesight For £10k
Ruf 993 light conversion - front
News
Facelifted BMW iX Gets 650bhp And A Light-Up Grille
BMW iX xDrive60 - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Porsche Macan EV Review: A Good EV, And A Decent Porsche
Porsche Macan 4 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 BMW M5 Review: Right Car, Wrong Badge
G90 BMW M5
Reviews
Porsche Panamera Turbo Review: You Really Don’t Need That Cayenne
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid - front
Reviews
Mk8.5 VW Golf R Review: Sensible And Sensational
Mk8.5 VW Golf R, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 BMW M4 Review: Now AWD-Only, But I Don’t Mind
BMW M4 - front, driving
Reviews
MG Cyberster Review: Electric Isn’t Its Problem
MG Cyberster, front 3/4