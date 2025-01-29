Gaze At The Lamborghini Temerario’s Spaceframe In All Its Bare-Metal Glory

We’re eagerly awaiting a chance to see the Lamborghini Temerario in the real world, and not just in some glossy press renders or a pristine studio. While we wait for that main course, though, Lambo is whetting our appetite with our kind of amuse-bouche – a look at the Temerario’s new spaceframe chassis, shorn of such nuisances as bodywork and an interior.

Lambo’s made a big deal about the Temerario’s chassis, because it’s at the heart of what’s stopped the new car from swelling too much in weight over its predecessor, the Huracan, despite the addition of a trio of electric motors and a lithium-ion battery pack.

Lamborghini Temerario spaceframe

While ‘spaceframe’ usually conjures up images of something welded together from steel tubes on an industrial estate in Redditch (other medium-sized British towns are available), Lambo’s spaceframe is a bit different. Things are about to get quite geeky.

The chassis is made from a new high-strength alloy featuring hydroformed extrusions and more hollow castings with thin closed inertia sections. Frankly, we have absolutely no idea what any of that means, but we can at least appreciate the stark, almost delicate beauty of the Temerario’s frame in these pictures.

Lamborghini Temerario

It’s been engineered to withstand the massive leap in power and twist that the Temerario has over the old Huracan – 907bhp with the full complement of the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and electric motors doing their thing, and 538lb ft of torque from the combustion engine alone. The frame also features 80 per cent less welding than the Huracan’s, which is… good. Apparently.

All-in-all, it makes for a chassis that’s 20 per cent stiffer than that of the Huracan, as well as improving interior headroom by 34mm and legroom by 44mm. NBA players, rejoice! While Temerario owners will never get to see any of this unless something goes terribly, terribly wrong, we’re sure it’ll be nice to know it’s all there doing its thing when you’re hitting 62mph in 2.7 seconds and closing in on 210mph.