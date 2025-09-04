Manhart Has Extracted Almost 900bhp From The G90 BMW M5

Even with its much-discussed 2.4-tonne kerbweight, we can’t imagine any poring over the spec sheet of the plug-in hybrid G90 BMW M5 and thinking its peak 717bhp was a bit weak. Some people clearly did, though, because it didn’t take long for the BMW tuning experts at Manhart to turn the wick up to 789bhp.

Evidently, though, some particularly power-crazed people were still unsatisfied, because said wick has now been further turned up to the tune of 898bhp in this, the Manhart MH5 900E. The power hike comes courtesy of the tuner’s plug-and-play MHtronik powerbox, plus an upgrade to the two turbos strapped to the 4.4-litre V8.

Manhart MH5 900E - side

Even with the accompanying electric motors left alone, that lifts peak power to within a few bhp of the McLaren P1, while the system’s maximum torque is now 885lb ft.

Outside of this hypercar-troubling power – which the tuner straight-up says helps compensate for the M5’s planet-like mass – there’s the usual raft of other Manhart tweaks. The full package includes a stainless steel exhaust system (and optionally, a set of race downpipes, although they’re not legal in Germany).

Manhart MH5 900E - rear

You’ve also a choice between a set of H&R lowering springs or full coilovers from KW Suspension, while the arches are filled out by Manhart’s Concave One 22-inch forged wheels (alternatively, you can have them staggered, with smaller 21-inchers up front for some mild dragster vibes).

Then, as with any tuned car worth its salt these days, there is much carbon. It’s been used for the new front splitter, canards, bootlid and roof spoilers, diffuser and sideskirts. The interior, though, has been left largely unchanged, altered only with an Alcantara headliner and some new floormats.

Manhart MH5 900E - interior

So, with the new M5 barely on the road for a year, we’ve already seen AC Schnitzer take peak power to 799bhp, Mansory to 838bhp, and now Manhart’s almost breached the 900bhp mark (so's G-Power, for that matter). How long before someone unleashes the first 1000bhp G90? At this rate, probably this afternoon.

