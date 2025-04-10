Listen To This Bonkers Hayabusa-Powered Fiat 500

A 10,500rpm redline, four-wheel drive and 416 bhp per tonne. Can we have a go?
Fiat 500 hillclimb car
Fiat 500 hillclimb car

Fitting a Hayabusa engine into a Fiat 500 hillclimb car is nothing new to us; in fact, we’ve previously blessed your ears with a double-’Busa car on this very website. But that doesn’t make the novelty of hearing a new one any less appealing.

Enjoy for the next eight minutes and one second then, the pure unadulterated sound of these latest clips shared by the ever-wonderful Hillclimb Monsters.

Obviously, this isn’t a regular Fiat 500 with a Hayabusa engine somehow placed in the back of it. This is a tubular chassis silhouette racer with the bodywork of a Fiat 500 moulded around it, plus some extra chunky wheel arches to house some pretty beefy slick tyres.

This particular 500’s Hayabusa engine has been stroked to 1.6 litres and produces a mighty figure around 250bhp. In a car weighing 600kg, meaning 416bhp per tonne, and running a four-wheel drive system, we can only imagine how nuts it is to drive.

Simply watching it take on a hillclimb run is a spectacle in itself. We’ve been blessed further with two separate 2024 Italian runs in one video, the first from the Vallecamonica Hillclimb and the second from Trento-Bondone.

While you watch driver Roman Gurschler display significantly more talent than we could dream of having while hustling the 500, simply enjoy its glorious 10,500rpm redline.

Fiat 500 hillclimb car
Fiat 500 hillclimb car

Curiously, though Hillclimb Monsters notes the ‘Busa engine was new to the car last year, this chassis previously ran another bike engine in the form of a BMW S1000 RR-sourced unit.

Expect to see more of Roman Gurschler’s Fiat 500 appearing on YouTube in the coming months and years. It apparently started life as a car built for slaloms and has recently evolved into a bonafide hillclimb machine. If that’s to continue, we’d expect some pretty significant developments to appear – perhaps some bonkers wings? 

