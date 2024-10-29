The Kia Tasman Is A Super-Boxy Pickup That You (Probably) Can’t Buy

Is it just us or have pickup trucks gotten a bit… curvy? What happened to the days when buying a pickup meant right angles aplenty and not a soft edge in sight? If you hanker for those days, then the Kia Tasman is for you. As long as you live in South Korea, Australia, Africa or the Middle East, that is.

Yep, the first proper Kia truck since the Mazda-based Brisa Pickup of the 1970s has arrived, and Kia is banking on it both being there and being square. Kia’s global head of design, Karim Habib, says it’s been designed “for explorers, adventurers and people who like to get things done,” although Kia has still managed to implement its signature ‘Tiger Face’ into the otherwise radically different look.

Kia Tasman - side

Using a proper body-on-frame construction, the Tasman comes with two engine choices. There’s a 2.5-litre petrol turbo four-cylinder making 277bhp and 311lb ft of torque, which will allow it to hit 62mph in 8.5 seconds. Those a bit more concerned with fuel consumption will likely want to opt for the 2.2-litre diesel four-pot, producing 207bhp and 325lb ft, which drops the acceleration figure to 10.4 seconds.

The petrol is exclusively hooked to an eight-speed automatic, while the diesel also gets the option of a six-speed manual. Regardless of powertrain, top speed is 115mph, and it’ll tow 3500kg and carry up to 1200kg in its bed.

Kia Tasman - interior

Up front, the Tasman has double-wishbone suspension, while its robust leaf springs out back. Three trim levels are available, a basic model with optional four-wheel drive, and the X-Line and X-Pro, which drive all four wheels as standard. It’s the last of those three that anyone looking to head seriously off-road will need, as it gets 252mm of ground clearance – 28mm higher than the others – all-terrain tyres, a specialised rock mode, and an electronic locking rear diff.

Various bed accessory options will be offered, including mounting points for all the lifestyle activity equipment Kia hopes will be used by the people who buy the Tasman. Inside, it’s a fairly plush affair, with a widescreen setup totalling 29.6 inches for the infotainment and instruments. There’s even the option of a posh Harmon Kardon hi-fi system.

Kia Tasman - rear

Kia’s yet to announce pricing in any of the markets the Tasman will be sold in, but those markets don’t currently include Europe. Reckon we’d welcome this as a boxy alternative to the pickups on sale here?