The Hydrogen Electric Crossover Estate Renault Embleme Is All The Things At Once

Renault’s genre-busting new concept car is designed to slash lifetime CO2 emissions by 90 per cent compared to a similar new production car
Mike Bartholomew headshot
Renault Embleme concept - front
Renault Embleme concept - front

Even as full EVs suffer a sales slump for various reasons, there’s plenty of talk – rightly so – about slashing the greenhouse gas emissions produced by the automotive sector. Not just in terms of the stuff that cars actually emit, but the stuff produced as a byproduct of building them. It’s this entire bigger picture that the Renault Embleme concept has been designed to address.

Debuting fully later this month at the Paris Motor Show, the Embleme is many things at once: a crossover and an estate car, and an electric car and a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle. The idea is that you have a relatively small 215bhp electric motor powered by an equally compact 40kWh battery for short trips, and then lean on hydrogen power for longer runs.

Renault Embleme concept - side
Renault Embleme concept - side

This, says Renault, means you can cover 1000km – 621 miles – in the same time as a traditional combustion car, with two quick stops to fill up with hydrogen. That would be a more impressive claim if two crucial things existed that currently don’t: a credible hydrogen refuelling network, and this car.

Cynicism aside, Renault’s engineers have apparently managed to get the weight of the Embleme down to a theoretical 1750kg. Given that two tonnes is pretty much the bare minimum for a production electric crossover, that’s remarkable – especially considering there’s not one but two powertrains on board. A drag coefficient of 0.25 further contributes to its efficiency-geared design.

Renault Embleme concept - rear
Renault Embleme concept - rear

That’s the driving emissions nicely dealt with then (assuming all the electricity and hydrogen are being produced sustainably) – what about actually making it? The Embleme (again, theoretically) features as much recycled and natural material and parts as possible, and all the energy poured into its production is renewable. Overall, Renault reckons that a production car built like this would drop a car’s total life-cycle CO2 emissions by 90 per cent.

Very worthy, and despite our general aversion to anything crossover-ish, it’s a strikingly handsome thing, too. Hopefully, Renault and others can implement at least some of the Embleme’s virtuous production methods into cars people can actually buy. And we won’t complain if future Renaults look like it, either.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Hybrid Three-Cylinder Power Rumoured For The Next Toyota GR86
Toyota GR86 and GR Yaris engine
Toyota GR86 and GR Yaris engine
News
Is This A Restomod Kia Pride?
Kia 'restomod' teaser
Kia 'restomod' teaser
News
The Adorable Hyundai Inster Starts At £23,495
Hyundai Inster - front
Hyundai Inster - front
News
The Hydrogen Electric Crossover Estate Renault Embleme Is All The Things At Once
Renault Embleme concept - front
Renault Embleme concept - front
News
Check Out These Previously Unseen Secret Bugatti Designs
Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo proposal (2014)
Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo proposal (2014)
News
If You Don’t Own A £4,000 Porsche Surfboard, Is Your Life Even Complete?
Porsche 911s with matching surfboards
Porsche 911s with matching surfboards

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Mini Cooper S Review: In A Class Of Its Own (Literally)
Mini Cooper S - front
Mini Cooper S - front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A Good Car, But Not A Great Alfa
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Reviews
Maserati MC20 Cielo Review: Looks Supercar Special, Doesn’t Always Feel It
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: The Ultimate Automotive Glow-Up
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving