Here’s The VW Golf GTI Edition 50, And It Already Holds A Nürburgring Record*

*As the fastest production Volkswagen around the ‘Ring, shock. Still, consider us intrigued…
Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50
Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50

Next year, the Volkswagen Golf GTI will turn 50. Next week, to celebrate that milestone, we’ll get to see and hear all about the Mk8.5 Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50.

Ahead of its full unveiling across the Nürburgring 24 Hours weekend, VW has already proclaimed that the Edition 50 holds a record around the 12.9-mile Nordschleife. Consider our ears pricked up.

Granted, it’s a dubious one at best, taking the title of ‘fastest production Volkswagen’ around the Green Hell. Its 07:46:13 time does make it quicker than an all-wheel drive Golf R around the ‘Ring as well as the track-focused Mk7 Clubsport S, though, so it’s certainly nothing to dismiss completely.

Worth noting too that Volkswagen described the weather as ‘quite bad’, suggesting there’s more time to be had on a dry run for the Edition 50. It has released a glossy b-roll laden video to highlight the lap showing overcast conditions, but we’re going to assume not all of that footage is taken from the record run.

VW has remained coy about technical details for the Edition 50, but it looks pretty clear that the Edition 50 is running in a production spec rather than wearing any questionable ‘Ring-specific hardware. We do know it was running a set of Bridgestone Potenza Race tyres that will be made optional on the car through a Performance Package, but that’s as much detail as VW has delved into.

Here’s The VW Golf GTI Edition 50, And It Already Holds A Nürburgring Record*

Its rear seats remain intact and without a roll cage, so we’re not looking at a direct Clubsport S follow-up here. From there, we can only really speculate what the Edition 50 will build on the existing Clubsport.

It seems a Golf R-matching power figure of 328bhp would be a slam-dunk prediction, as well as bigger brakes and some trick tweaks to its adaptive dampers. Maybe a proper limited-slip differential, too? We’ll know for sure next week. Stay tuned.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Bon Retour! New 276bhp Peugeot e-208 GTi Revealed
Peugeot e-208 GTi, front
News
Here’s The VW Golf GTI Edition 50, And It Already Holds A Nürburgring Record*
Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50
News
Here’s Your Best Look Yet At The Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N teaser - side
News
Porsche Casually Entered A British Hillclimb With A Secret Cayenne Prototype
Porsche Cayenne EV prototype - front | HillClimb.TV
News
The Skoda Enyaq Has Been Mashed Up With A Rally Car Again, Because Why Not
Skoda Enyaq RS Race facelift - front
News
The Mid-Range BMW XM Has Just Been Killed
BMW XM Label - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
BYD Dolphin Surf First Drive: Is China’s Best-Selling Car Any Good?
BYD Dolphin Surf, front
Reviews
Ineos Grenadier Review: A Flawed Indulgence You Can’t Help But Love
Ineos Grenadier - front
Reviews
2025 Kia EV6 Review: As Good To Drive As It Looks?
Kia EV6 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Lexus LM350h Review: The Rolls-Royce Of MPVs
Lexus LM350h, front
Reviews
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid Review: Good Looks, Great Value, But Lacks Zip
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Genesis GV70 Electrified Review: Better In Every Way
Genesis GV70 Electrified, front