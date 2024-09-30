Three More Cars Are Coming To Gran Turismo 7

A dearth of GT7 updates will be brought to an end this week, with two JDM performance cars and a van coming to the game
It’s been a fair while now since the last Gran Turismo 7 update, with July marking the last. That was a big one, bringing with it six new cars, Eiger Nordwand and hilarious but since-patched physics bugs. That break in updates will come to an end this week, as confirmed by series creator Kazunori Yamauchi.

Yamauchi-san has returned to his tradition of posting a single still image of silhouettes of the cars coming to the game, bringing an end to a phase of some fancy animations and engine sounds to tease them.

Nissan GT-R R35 T-Spec
It’s quite evidently another R35 Nissan GT-R hidden at the bottom right, though which one is yet completely unclear. Judging by the slight glimpse of the front bumper, it looks to be a 2024 model year T-Spec, one of the very last of the R35s.

It doesn’t bring with it any changes to the VR38DETT, but rather new bumpers, a revised rear wing and a freshened interior. Interestingly, it appears that Polyphony Digital has opted not to go for the last Nismo this time around – although we’d expect that to crop up in a GT game at some stage.

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII
To its left looks to be a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution, presumably an VIII based on the shape of the vented bonnet. It’s a bit of an odd inclusion if so, as a IX was only added a few months ago, but still a cool bit of kit nonetheless.

Finally, the one we’re most excited about. See that box-like shape at the top? We’re expecting that to be a Toyota HiAce. Yes, a van – and presumably the base version of the one underpinning the Toyota HiMedic ambulance already in GT7. Call us mad, but the oddballs at the best cars in GT.

Toyota Hiace
We’re not expecting much more from this update. Polyphony Digital is currently working away on an update for a PS5 Pro-enhanced version of GT7 set to release in November, as well as a spin-off title named ‘My First Gran Turismo’, so presumably not many resources have been committed to this update.

It’s yet to be confirmed when GT7’s latest update will land, but going by previous schedules, it’s likely to be on Thursday morning. Keep your eyes peeled.

Bruno Sacco
