Want A Better Gran Turismo 7? Don’t Buy A PS5 Pro

GT7 is set to get an enhanced update for the PS5 Pro. Here’s why you should spend that £700 elsewhere
me

Let me start this by saying I’m unashamedly a Gran Turismo fanboy. Alongside growing up on Top Gear, I directly blame GT3 for my love of cars which ultimately led to a career where I get to write nonsense about them.

Gran Turismo 4 is, in my view, the single greatest game to ever exist and I’ll even go as far as to say GT7 is the definitive racing game of this generation. You can send all the abuse at me for that if you want, but it won’t change my opinion.

I’m also a day one PS5 user. Yes, I’m one of the silly ones who paid full-whack for an initial-run product that now has coil whine so heavily associated with the first batch of consoles, which is fine until you’re sat on a quiet menu and hear the sound of a wasp seemingly stuck inside the white behemoth on my TV cabinet.

PlayStation 5 Pro
PlayStation 5 Pro

In theory, then, the PS5 Pro should be the perfect thing for me. Here’s a more powerful version of the single inanimate object I use more than anything, that’ll allow me to play my favourite game at its glorious best. And without that stupid whine.

I must admit, I was intrigued. Until I saw that price tag. £700. Seven hundred British pounds. For those of you who deal in freedom currency, that’s about $915 at the time of writing this.  Even though you’re ‘only’ paying $700 there. Throw a disc drive and vertical stand into that, and you’re comfortably over £800.

Sure, sell your existing console for about £300-400 depending on how well you’ve kept it and you’re slashing the price, but that’s still nearly a whole new console’s worth of cost, and for what?

Gran Turismo 7 Suzuki Jimny, modified
Gran Turismo 7 Suzuki Jimny, modified

It looks as though Gran Turismo 7 in particular will be able to offer ray-tracing in-race at 60fps, something which so far it’s only able to offer in replays and at 30fps. That’s no doubt an achievement, but is it really worth that price?

Other games will benefit too, but as far as I can gather, those changes are going to be just as incremental. Frankly, I’m also not enough of a ‘proper’ gamer to care much – but when so many of these games are still able to run on a PS4, you begin to wonder how they’d perform if they were just built for the PS5 from the get-go. This whole generation seems to be lacking in true greats (although I’m yet to play Astro Bot. May Father Christmas be kind this year).

If you’re like me and the idea of a better Gran Turismo would be your main motivation for an upgrade, invest that cash elsewhere.

A wheel will transform your GT7 experience
A wheel will transform your GT7 experience

Don’t have a racing wheel yet? That’s your starting point. The game may look better with ray-tracing, but it’ll feel so much more involving using a wheel. I personally sunk a similar amount of cash as the PS5 Pro into a Fanatec GT DD Pro, and then some more for its more powerful boost kit, but you can save a stack and get a Logitech G923, with plenty for a decent rig to mount it to.

If you don’t really have the space for a wheel, already have one or don’t fancy it, your next option should be a PSVR 2. This isn’t cheap at about £530 RRP, but it’s so much more immersive than simply having some slightly better graphics.

This isn’t a purchase I’ve made myself, but ask anyone who has and they’ll tell you it's transformative to the experience. Actual game journalists widely tout GT7 as the showcase game for the headset, and they don’t often talk about racing sims.

Alternatively, spend that £700 on literally anything else. Buy a PC or a shitbox from Facebook Marketplace. Hell, treat yourself to a holiday. Just don’t spend it on a PS5 Pro, unless you have literally nothing else in life to buy. Give it two or three years and the PS6 will probably be here anyway.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Prepare To Shield Your Eyes From The Mansory Ineos Grenadier
Mansory Ineos Grenadier - front
Mansory Ineos Grenadier - front
News
Watch Lando Norris Lap A Lego McLaren P1 Around Silverstone
Lando Norris with Lego McLaren P1
Lando Norris with Lego McLaren P1
News
James May Gives His Thoughts On The Cybertruck
James May reviews the Tesla Cybertruck
James May reviews the Tesla Cybertruck
News
Brace Yourself: M Performance Parts Have Arrived For The BMW M5 Touring
BMW M5 Touring M Performance Parts - rear
BMW M5 Touring M Performance Parts - rear
Motorsport
Here’s Another Ford Mustang Pretending To Be A Castrol Supra
Tickford Ford Mustang with Castrol Supra livery - front
Tickford Ford Mustang with Castrol Supra livery - front
News
Cosplay As A Driver From The Coolest Touring Car Era With This Mercedes C-Class
Mercedes C-Class DTM replica - front
Mercedes C-Class DTM replica - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Reviews
Maserati MC20 Cielo Review: Looks Supercar Special, Doesn’t Always Feel It
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: The Ultimate Automotive Glow-Up
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
Reviews
Jaguar F-Type R Review: Goodnight, Loud Prince
2024 Jaguar F-Type R, front 3/4, static
2024 Jaguar F-Type R, front 3/4, static
Reviews
Subaru Crosstrek Review: Far From Perfect, But Strangely Charming
Subaru Crosstrek - front, driving
Subaru Crosstrek - front, driving