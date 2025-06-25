Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.60 Arrives 26 June With Three New Cars

Tomorrow is the last Thursday of the month, which more often than not means it’s Gran Turismo 7 update time. June 2025 is no exception as, following on from last week’s usual teaser, and an earlier than usual unveil of the cars from series creator Kazunori Yamauchi, full details of Update 1.60 are now here.

The featured cars are pretty much exactly what we expected based on that original teaser. Front and centre, and undoubtedly the most exciting inclusion, is the Lancia Delta Integrale – but not another version of the roadgoing one that’s already in the game.

Gran Turismo 7 - Lancia Delta Integrale Group A

Instead, it’s the Integrale in Group A rally guise, in which it racked up six straight World Rally Championship titles between 1987 and 1992. In fact, it’s the ’92-spec car that’s set to feature – if we’re being really specific, the number 3 machine used by Didier Auriol to win that year’s Tour de Corse.

Next up comes another boxy European hatch of a similar vintage, albeit a lot more pedestrian than the rally Lancia. It’s the 1987 Citroen BX, a car notable for a couple of reasons. Firstly, it was designed by Marcello Gandini, the same man who penned the Lamborghini Miura and Countach, and secondly, it featured Citroen’s signature self-levelling hydropneumatic suspension.

Gran Turismo 7 - Citroen BX 19 TRS

The one featuring in the game isn’t in homologation special 4TC or even sporty GTi form, but the mid-range BX 19 TRS. That '19' denotes that it has a 1.9-litre engine making around 104bhp.

Finally, the theme of the last few updates adding a very pedestrian family crossover continues. Following the Toyota C-HR, Mazda CX-30 and Honda CR-V, the Peugeot 2008 is joining the game’s ranks.

Gran Turismo 7 - Peugeot 2008

It’s the current-generation version of the compact crossover, albeit in pre-facelift guise from 2021, and in Allure trim. In all likelihood, it has one of several outputs of 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, but it could also be a diesel. It's definitely not the electric e-2008, though.

Elsewhere, there's a new Mercedes-Benz-focused Menu Book, and three new events in the World Circuits portion of the game, tailored to each of the new cars: a Sunday Cup race at Willow Springs' Streets of Willow layout, a European Sunday Cup 400 event at Watkins Glen and a Gr. B World Rally Challenge race at Colorado Springs.

Gran Turismo 7 - Mercedes-Benz Menu Book

Finally, the Alsace - Village circuit is now compatible with GT7's proprietary 'Sophy' AI, and a host of new Scapes locations in Scotland have been added. Still notable in their absence, though, are any new tracks, and the Xiaomi SU7, which was confirmed to be coming to the game earlier this month.

That's everything that Polyphony Digital has confirmed for the update so far – as usual, expect to find other changes, like new engine swaps and minor bug fixes, when it goes live tomorrow.