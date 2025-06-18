Honda Will Make New Parts For Old Cars, Starting With The Original NSX

One of the problems with running old cars, as we’re sure you may well know, is trying to find genuine parts. As time goes on, the world’s supply of ‘cool old stuff’ will naturally run dry as parts become scarcer and thus more expensive – don’t ask Mike Bartholomew about his Alfa 159 on that front…

Japanese manufacturers seem to be at the forefront of saving some of their greatest hits recently. Most notably, Nissan has started building parts for Skyline GT-Rs and Toyota for the various Supras, the AE86 and 2000GT. You can soon add Honda to that list.

Starting from 2026, and naturally, with the NA1 Honda NSX, the manufacturer will be producing “genuine compatible parts” for old cars. Translated from a Japanese press release (so take this with a relative grain of salt), that’ll be expanded soon after for other ‘sports-type’ models. We assume that it will include the S2000 and various Type Rs.

Its NSX parts list hasn’t yet been made public, but it says that parts will be made using new techniques and even 3D printing in some cases, rather than replicating the exact way original components were made. So not quite original, but it’s still Honda-made, so we guess it counts.

The good news is, you won’t just have to be in Japan or pay a premium on Yahoo Auction to get your hands on those new parts. Honda says it will supply them globally, though it hasn’t offered any further details on exact markets yet.

It does mean an end to its ‘NSX Refresh Plan’, which it has offered in Japan since 1993. That involved sending your New Sportscar eXperimental back to the factory for work that could scale up to a tear-down restoration, including a respray and refresh of components.

Honda has said it will transition to a new restoration service using its new parts, though, so it remains to be seen exactly what that entails.

All that considered, we’ll go take a look at used NSX pri… oh.