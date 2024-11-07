Gran Turismo 7 Runs Better Than Ever On PS5 Pro, Even Without An Enhanced Version

Today marks the launch of the long-awaited PlayStation 5 Pro, and with it, a whole host of games that have been optimised to take advantage of its more powerful than ever hardware. Somewhat surprisingly, Gran Turismo 7 isn’t among them, despite it being one of the very first games to be announced as having a Pro ‘Enhanced’ version in the works.

While we await the official patch, though, there’s some good news with the existing version of the game. As the world’s gaming media gets hands-on with the PS5 Pro, hardware analysis specialist Digital Foundry has given GT7 a try, and the results are very impressive.

On the Pro, not only does the game run in 4K, but it also simultaneously achieves a consistent 120fps. This applies to both gameplay and replays, with Digital Foundry’s John Linemann commenting that he’s “never seen replays this smooth in GT.”

This high performance is made possible by graphics settings that were introduced with GT7’s update 1.31, way back in March 2023, which allowed the game to run in 120Hz mode with a variable refresh rate. Previously, prioritising frame rate would lead to occasional dips in resolution, and vice versa, but on the Pro, that seems to no longer be the case.

There is one caveat: Linemann suggests that these options might actually be removed once the Pro patch arrives. Naturally, they’ll likely be replaced with settings designed to fully take advantage of the Pro, but in the meantime, this should soften the blow for anyone that’s picked up the new console on launch day and is disappointed that GT7 isn’t among the enhanced titles.

Polyphony Digital, for its part, is currently “targeting a November release” for the Pro enhanced version. Updates for the game traditionally arrive on the last Thursday of a month, which this month is 28 November. It remains to be seen whether the patch will also bring any fresh content to the game. We’re also still waiting for more info on the free, scaled-down ‘My First Gran Turismo’ version, which we’re promised will arrive by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, if you have picked up a Pro today and want an enhanced racing game fix, you’re not totally out of luck: F1 24, The Crew Motorfest and Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown are all among the 50+ games to get enhanced versions at launch.