Free ‘My First Gran Turismo’ Version Of GT7 Could Launch In Days

A rating for the Taiwanese market, together with original confirmation that the game will release ‘this holiday’, suggests that a release for the scaled-down free version of GT7 could arrive any day now
In typical Polyphony Digital fashion, things have been very quiet on My First Gran Turismo, a scaled-down, free-to-play version of Gran Turismo 7, since it was first announced back in September. Various clues suggest that it could arrive in a matter of days, though, despite the lack of fresh info on the title.

One of these clues is obvious: the original announcement that the game would arrive “this holiday”. Given that your local high street is now likely fully bedecked in chintzy Christmas lights, it’s safe to say that “this holiday” has now arrived.

The game has also just received an age rating (a rather unsurprising G, if you were wondering) for the Taiwanese market, suggesting that a release isn’t too far behind. Some outlets have suggested that 3 December – the 30th anniversary of the launch of the original PlayStation console – could be the date to look out for.

Despite a seemingly imminent release, details so far on the title beyond its name are pretty scarce. We do know that it’s set to feature a curated selection of ‘favourite’ cars, tracks and events lifted straight from Gran Turismo 7. One of these cars is basically guaranteed to be the Lamborghini Countach, considering it’s featured on the image accompanying the original announcement. Don’t expect to see any content not already seen in Gran Turismo 7.

Anything else is pure speculation, so rather than guess what could be included, we’re going to take a moment to highlight things we’d like to see. Some of the series’ showcase tracks like Trial Mountain or Deep Forest are surely in with a real shout, as well as cars synonymous with the series – presumably some or several forms of Nissan GT-R, various Vision GT cars and maybe a few oddballs like the Toyota HiAce.

Fingers crossed for an introduction to GT’s Sport mode, too. If the plan is to have an influx of new players crossing over to Gran Turismo 7, its online competition is only set to increase in numbers. Giving new racers a head-start on the etiquette and knowledge of online racing can only be a good thing.

We’ll keep you posted on My First Gran Turismo as we hear more.

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

