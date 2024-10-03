Gran Turismo 7’s 1.52 Update Adds Three More Cars

It had been a fair while since the last Gran Turismo 7 update, with July marking the arrival of 1.51. That was a big one, bringing with it six new cars, Eiger Nordwand and hilarious but since-patched physics bugs. That break between updates has come to an end this week, with 1.52 now available.

Three cars – well, technically two and a van – have come to the game as part of a relatively small update. No surprise, really, as we’re set for a big one in November with the launch of the PS5 Pro.

2024 Nissan GT-R T-Spec, Gran Turismo 7

The most potent of the cars on offer is the 2024 R35 Nissan GT-R T-Spec, one of the very last of the R35s.

It doesn’t bring with it any changes to the VR38DETT, but rather new bumpers, a revised rear wing and a freshened interior. It's available for 200,000 credits. Interestingly, Polyphony Digital has opted not to go for the last Nismo this time around – although we’d expect that to crop up in a GT game at some stage.

2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII MR GSR, Gran Turismo 7

Joining that is the 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VII GSR. A slightly unusual inclusion, as a IX was only added a few months ago, but still a cool bit of kit nonetheless. Yours for 80,000 from Brand Central, although it's also in the used dealer for 65,800.

Finally, the one we’re most excited about – the 2016 Toyota Hiace DX. Yes, a straight-up box van. It’s also not all that strange considering the HiMedic ambulance is also available in the game, but it is the first proper van in GT7. Unsurprisingly, it's the cheapest of the new cars, costing 25,000 credits.

2016 Toyota Hiace DX, Gran Turismo 7

There’s a slight helping of extra content too. Five more races will be added to the game’s ‘World Circuits’, including a new 'Bonus Menu' focused on the Lancer Evolution. More engines swaps have been added, with our highlight the 787b's four-rotor available for the MX-5 Touring Car. Oh, and Brands Hatch and Dragon Tail Seaside now have support for Sony’s SophyAI in quick races.

GT7's 1.52 update is available now as a free download.