Gran Turismo 7’s 1.52 Update Adds Three More Cars

A dearth of GT7 updates has ended, with two JDM performance cars and a van arriving in the game
me
GT7 1.52 update
GT7 1.52 update

It had been a fair while since the last Gran Turismo 7 update, with July marking the arrival of 1.51. That was a big one, bringing with it six new cars, Eiger Nordwand and hilarious but since-patched physics bugs. That break between updates has come to an end this week, with 1.52 now available.

Three cars – well, technically two and a van – have come to the game as part of a relatively small update. No surprise, really, as we’re set for a big one in November with the launch of the PS5 Pro.

2024 Nissan GT-R T-Spec, Gran Turismo 7
2024 Nissan GT-R T-Spec, Gran Turismo 7

The most potent of the cars on offer is the 2024 R35 Nissan GT-R T-Spec, one of the very last of the R35s.

It doesn’t bring with it any changes to the VR38DETT, but rather new bumpers, a revised rear wing and a freshened interior. It's available for 200,000 credits. Interestingly, Polyphony Digital has opted not to go for the last Nismo this time around – although we’d expect that to crop up in a GT game at some stage.

2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII MR GSR, Gran Turismo 7
2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII MR GSR, Gran Turismo 7

Joining that is the 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VII GSR. A slightly unusual inclusion, as a IX was only added a few months ago, but still a cool bit of kit nonetheless. Yours for 80,000 from Brand Central, although it's also in the used dealer for 65,800.

Finally, the one we’re most excited about – the 2016 Toyota Hiace DX. Yes, a straight-up box van. It’s also not all that strange considering the HiMedic ambulance is also available in the game, but it is the first proper van in GT7. Unsurprisingly, it's the cheapest of the new cars, costing 25,000 credits.

2016 Toyota Hiace DX, Gran Turismo 7
2016 Toyota Hiace DX, Gran Turismo 7

There’s a slight helping of extra content too. Five more races will be added to the game’s ‘World Circuits’, including a new 'Bonus Menu' focused on the Lancer Evolution. More engines swaps have been added, with our highlight the 787b's four-rotor available for the MX-5 Touring Car. Oh, and Brands Hatch and Dragon Tail Seaside now have support for Sony’s SophyAI in quick races.

GT7's 1.52 update is available now as a free download.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Keanu Reeves Will Race A Toyota GR86 This Weekend
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves
News
Who Exactly Is Manhart’s 888bhp BMW XM For?
Manhart MHXM 900 - front
Manhart MHXM 900 - front
News
NSFW Warning: The Bugatti Tourbillon Has Got Undressed
Bugatti Tourbillon chassis - rear
Bugatti Tourbillon chassis - rear
News
You’ll Either Love Or Hate This EV-Swapped Honda Beat
EV-swapped Honda Beat
EV-swapped Honda Beat
News
Understand Porsche’s 6-Stroke Engine Patent With The Help Of A Very Smart Man
Demonstration of Porsche's six-stroke engine proposal
Demonstration of Porsche's six-stroke engine proposal
News
V8s Aren’t Core To Our Appeal, Says Mercedes-AMG Boss
Mercedes-AMG M156 V8 engine
Mercedes-AMG M156 V8 engine

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Mini Cooper S Review: In A Class Of Its Own (Literally)
Mini Cooper S - front
Mini Cooper S - front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A Good Car, But Not A Great Alfa
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Reviews
Maserati MC20 Cielo Review: Looks Supercar Special, Doesn’t Always Feel It
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: The Ultimate Automotive Glow-Up
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving