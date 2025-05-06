Fujimi Kaido Returns To Forza Motorsport With Host Of New Cars

The fan-favourite Japanese mountain circuit is back to celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary
Forza Motorsport - Mazda Furai
Forza Motorsport - Mazda Furai

The rebooted Forza Motorsport has now been with us for a little over a year and a half, and we reckon it’s been steadily improving throughout that time. That’s nothing, though, compared to the Forza Motorsport franchise as a whole, which celebrated its 20th anniversary just a few days ago, on 3 May.

We’ve known for a while that to celebrate that milestone, Forza was bringing perhaps the single most requested circuit back to the series, 14 years after it last appeared in Forza Motorsport 4 – Fujimi Kaido.

Forza Motorsport - Fujimi Kaido
Forza Motorsport - Fujimi Kaido

The winding circuit, set around the mountain town of Hakone, Japan, is now available in the title as part of (rather aptly) Forza Motorsport’s Update 20. The 10.24-mile long circuit snakes up and down Mount Hakone, and appears in both forward and reverse layouts.

To make the most of the returning venue, a new Public Meetup online mode has been added to the game, offering a more casual form of online play with no car restrictions or competitive elements. There are both Drift and Track Day Meetups, with Fujimi Kaido and the Nürburgring Nordschleife getting dedicated Drift and Track Day lobbies, respectively. There are also cycled track versions of both modes.

Forza Motorsport - Formula Drift Nissan Silvia
Forza Motorsport - Formula Drift Nissan Silvia

Unsurprisingly, the update’s brought a smattering of new cars, too. A downloadable Racing Heroes Car Pack arrives for £3.99, and is headlined by another piece of fan-favourite content that’s been absent since Forza 4 – the three-rotor Mazda Furai concept. It’s a car we can only enjoy in virtual guise these days, after the one and only example caught fire during a Top Gear Magazine shoot in 2008.

It’s joined by a varied bunch of four other cars in the pack – the GT3 racing version of the new Ford Mustang, a Formula Drift S15 Nissan Silvia, a 1997 Toyota Mark II Tourer V, and a 1984 De Tomaso Pantera GT5.

Forza Motorsport - Acura NSX Type S
Forza Motorsport - Acura NSX Type S

Completing the two new career events, meanwhile, will reward you with two harder, faster versions of existing Japanese performance cars in the game. Finishing the themed 20th Anniversary Tour (which, unlike most of the monthly career events, will remain in the game permanently) grants you the 2022 Acura NSX Type S, while the reward for completing the latest Open Tour is the 2024 Nissan Z Nismo.

Rounding out the new additions are three new cars available to everyone in the Showroom, all rather suited to Fujimi Kaido: there’s a Formula Drift A80 Toyota Supra, as well as two bonkers Time Attack cars – the Sierra Enterprises Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII and the Horsepower Techs 1984 Toyota Starlet.

Forza Motorsport - Toyota Starlet Time Attack
Forza Motorsport - Toyota Starlet Time Attack

Other minor changes include the addition of some new racing suits themed around past Motorsport games, AI tweaks, and a round of car audio updates focusing on cars that have been cover stars of previous titles in the series. There’s the usual round of refreshed Spotlight Cars, Rivals events and Featured Multiplayer events too.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

