Ringbrothers Readying Astonishing Aston Martin DBS Restomod

The custom car builder is preparing a staggering carbon-bodied overhaul of the classic DBS
Ringbrothers Octavia teaser
Ringbrothers Octavia teaser

In automotive terms, the name ‘Octavia’ most likely conjures up images of a pleasant, sensible Skoda. That might change next week, though, because it’s also the name US-based custom car builder Ringbrothers is giving to its next build.

If you’re familiar with the Wisconsin-based outfit, it’ll likely be for their many deeply impressive custom muscle car builds, like last year’s 1246bhp 1987 Buick Grand National. The source material for this project, though, is very different: it’s an Aston Martin DBS.

Ringbrothers Octavia teaser
Ringbrothers Octavia teaser

Not the DBS that recently went out of production, nor the DB9-based one from the late noughties, but a 1971 example of the first car to wear the name. It was a boxy coupe powered by either a straight-six or V8, and is perhaps best remembered for starring in George Lazenby’s sole outing as James Bond, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

Ringbrothers’ take on the car, though, throws pretty much all of that away. Octavia is set to get a full carbon fibre body, widened to the tune of 250mm at the rear and 200mm at the front. It cradles an 805bhp supercharged V8, which sends that power to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual.

Ringbrothers Octavia teaser
Ringbrothers Octavia teaser

We don’t know much else about the project just yet, but Ringbrothers says over 12,000 combined hours of work have been poured into it.

Although those brawny, boxy V8-powered ’70s Astons are arguably Britain’s own homegrown muscle cars, Octavia’s certainly set to be a bit of a change from the classic American iron that Ringbrothers tends to stuff full of huge amounts of power. As a result, it’s being revealed in an appropriately highfalutin setting: the lawns of The Quail concours, the crown jewel of Monterey Car Week. We’ll see it in full, and get a rundown on the spec, on 15 August.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Bugatti’s Latest One-Off Is Here, And It’s Named After A Horse
Bugatti Brouillard - front
News
Callum Designs Shows Off Aston Martin Vanquish Shooting Brake Concept
Callum VC25 rendering - side
News
Random: Suzuki Has Sold Its 10 Millionth Wagon R
Suzuki Wagon R+
News
The Hypercar-Fast Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Costs 911 Turbo Money
Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Quali Silver Limited Edition - front
News
Dodge Unveiling ‘New Muscle’ Tomorrow: Could It Be A V8 Charger?
Dodge Charger, Hemi V8
News
Ringbrothers Readying Astonishing Aston Martin DBS Restomod
Ringbrothers Octavia teaser

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Kia EV6 GT Review: So Close To Being Good, Yet So Far
2025 Kia EV6 GT, front
Reviews
2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Old, But Still Gold
Volvo XC90 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Hyundai Inster Review: Great Thing, Small Package
Hyundai Inster, front
Reviews
Lotus Emira Turbo SE Review: Good, But You’ll Still Want The V6
Lotus Emira Turbo SE - front, static
Reviews
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS Review: We Are Not Entertained
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS, front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida Review: Does What It Needs To, But Not Much More
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - front, driving