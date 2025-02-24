Four-Cylinder Mercedes-AMG GT43 Goes On Sale In The UK

And it’ll cost from £101,695, making it the cheapest in the range by £42k
Mercedes-AMG GT43, front 3/4
Mercedes-AMG GT43, front 3/4

Just last week, Mercedes revealed a new AMG V8 is in the works. That we’re very excited for but, for the time being at least, it doesn’t appear the controversial four-pot is going away. In fact, that engine is now being offered in the UK in the AMG GT.

The four-cylinder Mercedes-AMG GT 43 isn’t new news. It was revealed early in 2024, and we presumed it’d be targeted primarily for the Chinese market – although it found its way to the US late last year.

Mercedes-AMG GT43, rear 3/4
Mercedes-AMG GT43, rear 3/4

Now, it’s on sale in the UK and it’ll cost you £101,695. Yes, that makes it a four-cylinder AMG for over £100,000 but it is comfortably the lowest-priced GT – around £42,000 cheaper than the six-cylinder 55 and £63,000 than the 63 (amusingly enough). The range is now topped by the 63 Pro, which will set you back £176,605.

So what does a 43 get you? 415hp and 396lb ft of torque, or the same power as the A45 S hatchback. Worth noting that as the 43 is rear-driven rather than all-wheel drive, it’s actually seventh-tenths slower from 0-62mph than an A45 – taking 4.6 seconds.

Mercedes-AMG GT43, engine
Mercedes-AMG GT43, engine

Don’t fear if you’ve just bought a V8 and worry it’ll look like a car that’s two-thirds the price and notably slower. The 43 gets styling that’s quite toned down compared with its more powerful counterparts, with less aggressive bumpers, narrower wheel arches and the lack of a fixed rear wing.

Despite the massive price cut over the more powerful variants though, those who are currently looking to spec themselves a GT43 will be delighted to know it’s not barebones on kit. As far as we can tell, cost options are limited to some pretty expensive paint options and the £2500 Driving Assistance Package – bringing adaptive cruise and associated tech.

Mercedes-AMG GT43, badge
Mercedes-AMG GT43, badge

Can you get your head to accept a £100,000, four-cylinder-only car though? Let us know what you think on socials.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Four-Cylinder Mercedes-AMG GT43 Goes On Sale In The UK
Mercedes-AMG GT43, front 3/4
News
The Morgan Supersport Is Coming On 11 March
Morgan Supersport teaser
News
Gordon Murray Wants To Make Supercars Lighter, Greener
GMA T.33 Spider - front
News
Why Is SoFlo Custom’s Jeep Wrangler Speedster So Angry?
SoFlo Speedster - front
News
The TechArt Magnum Boosts The Porsche Cayenne To 917bhp
TechArt Magnum Coupe - front
News
Australians: Here’s Another Subaru WRX That Isn’t An STI
Subaru WRX tS Spec B

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Audi RS3 Review: A Non-Stop Physics-Defying Romp
Audi RS3 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi A5 Avant Review: Business As Usual
Audi A5 Avant - front, driving
Reviews
Ford Explorer Review: One Of The Cars You Can Buy
Ford Explorer, front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Subaru Forester Review: More Of The Same, But A Little Better
2025 Subaru Forester, front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi S5 Review: New Name, Same Game
Audi S5 - front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Mazda CX-80 Review: A Throwback In Many Good Ways, Some Not
Mazda CX-80, Artisan Red, front 3/4