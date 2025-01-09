This Fiat 500 Could Be Your Cheapest Way Into Ferrari Ownership

Right now, the cheapest way into brand-new Ferrari ownership is to go with the Roma Spyder at around £210,000. It’s a magnificent-looking thing but, as the current entry-level Ferrari, expect it to be as common as muck in your preferred supercar flexing location of choice.

If you want a really rare Ferrari, you could get yourself a new F80 but good luck getting an allocation for one of those, given all 799 have already sold out. Expect to pay a pretty penny when they eventually trickle into the second-hand market too, given each costs £3.1m before you started playing with the options list.

However, there is an alternative. For a mere fraction of the price, you can pick up a Ferrari which is four times as rare as the F80 – and it’s this Fiat 500. Wait, what?

Fiat 500 Ferrari Dealer Edition, rear 3/4

This 2008 Fiat 500 Ferrari Dealer Edition is one of just 200 in existence which, as you may guess from the name, were built to serve as courtesy cars while customers had their main stallion in for work. Imagine taking this home in place of your 599 GTB.

Mechanically, the Dealer Edition was identical to any other 100bhp 1.4-litre Fiat 500 with a six-speed manual but it’s the extra goodies that made it unlike any normal version of the city car.

For a start, there’s the proper Ferrari-approved Rosso Corsa paintwork and mini Scuderia badges on the arches. Something that’ll normally cost you about the value of this car to simply have added to any new car from Maranello.

Fiat 500 Ferrari Dealer Edition, interior

Inside, the seats are upholstered in black leather and with a Rosso Corsa dashboard insert to match the exterior. There’s also the crucial plaque that signals the car as a legitimate Dealer Edition, this one being example 180.

As this was built to serve Ferrari customers, it was loaded with options too. Those include a sunroof, a Magneti Marelli navigation unit atop the dashboard and an Interscope audio system. Plus it has a sports exhaust, just to make sure you know this is a real Ferrari (Dealer Edition).

This particular one looks in good condition, having covered a reasonably low 46,033 miles, although the Collecting Cars listing notes it is ‘believed’ to have had its bumpers resprayed.

Fiat 500 Ferrari Dealer Edition, plaque

We’re not sure exactly how much this will go for, but right now bidding sits at £7100 with five days to go. It’s the second time this particular car has appeared for auction, with the listing noting the first buyer failed to pay up rather than due to any specific issue with the car.

It’s not the first time we’ve covered a Dealer Edition. One in a much rougher state sold for £7900 just over a year ago, although we’d expect this example to go for a higher price.

