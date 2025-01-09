Prepare To Waste Many Hours On The Porsche 911 Carrera S Configurator

Yesterday, the world was introduced to the updated, and rather powerful, 992.2 Porsche 911 Carrera S. This is exciting because, y’know, it’s a new 911, but also because it’s an excuse to do some daydreaming over on Porsche’s online configurator.

You know the score here: you can spec up your perfect Porsche right down to the minutest detail, and then either actually order it, or, in our case, dream about having enough money to order it. Here’s what we came up with for the new Carrera S.

Porsche 911 Carrera S - side

Exterior paint is always the biggie, and Porsche’s configurator makes it an extra-agonising choice by giving you access to Porsche’s full range of paint-to-sample hues in addition to the usual range of colours. Keen to avoid the rather played out (but let’s face it, still mega-cool) green-over-tan spec, we’ve gone for metallic Viola Purple, a colour that looks light and almost pink in Porsche’s studio renderings, but gets deep and inky under certain IRL lighting conditions.

Next up, wheels. It’s an easy choice – the five-spoke Carrera classic wheels Porsche debuted the car with yesterday, which hark back to the legendary Fuchs alloys worn by countless early air-cooled 911s. There’s no scope for any fancy colour choices with these – it’s this classy silver or nothing, which we reckon pairs nicely with the purple paint.

Porsche 911 Carrera S - interior

Speaking of the paint, purple’s not an easy shade to find a nice, complementary interior trim for, but we reckon we’ve found a nice balance: the upper half in Dark Night Blue and the lower parts in the shade of off-white that Porsche inexplicably calls Crayon. A tilt/side sunroof sheds some light on things while giving a sort of 997 Targa vibe, because let’s face it, centres of gravity are for nerds.

Elsewhere, you’ll note that we’ve opted for the 18-way adaptive sports seats (a £2,825 option), and keen Porsche-spotters will recognise the yellow brake callipers, denoting the presence of carbon-ceramic brakes (a cool £9,087).

Porsche 911 Carrera S - rear

We’ve topped it off by deleting the model designation in favour of a nice, subtle 911 badge, because we’re not show-offs or anything; and some nice retro Carrera S side stripes. Okay, maybe we are show-offs.

Anyway, with pricing for the Carrera S coupe kicking off at £119,800, all the extra stuff we’ve thrown at it brings it up to… £145,873. Oof. And that’s without even delving into the more detailed options (aluminium gear selector for £524, anyone?). Still, the whole point of these configurators, as far as we’re concerned, is to do some lottery-win daydreaming, so forget whatever you’re supposed to be doing, jump on Porsche’s website, and show us on our socials what you’ve come up with.