EA Sports F1 25: Everything We Know So Far

Spring has broken, which means the F1 season is well underway – and the official game of the series is soon to follow.

F1 25 has been officially announced, marking the 16th consecutive entry in the series developed by Codemasters, now under the stewardship of EA Sports.

It’s looking set to be one of the more content-rich F1 games in recent years, and here’s everything we know so far about it.

Is Braking Point returning?

F1 25 will see the third entry into the Braking Point series, which sees you racing at Konnersport as Aiden Jackson and Callie Mayer. This time, the team will be going for the championship, putting you at the helm of the drama.

Anyone who picks up the Iconic Edition will also get some extra chapters into the series inspired by the upcoming official F1 film. We don’t have much info on those yet, but Codemasters has said it’ll be ‘inspired by the film featuring the APXGP team’, suggesting you’ll be getting behind the virtual wheel of one of their cars.

Any other new modes coming?

It doesn’t sound like any additional modes will be coming to F1 25, though MyTeam is set to receive a ‘significant overhaul’.

That’s the mode which sees you set up your own F1 constructor and take over management duties while also being one of the drivers. Given that no new F1 Manager game is on the horizon, perhaps we can expect Codemasters to fill that void with some more in-depth management features.

What about those reverse track rumours?

Remote video URL

If you paid very close attention to the trailer, you may have noticed a few shots of cars driving the wrong way around tracks and one exiting the pit lane through the pit entry.

That wasn’t a mistake, it seems. Codemasters hasn’t outright said it, but it seems like very, very strong hints that reverse layouts of at least some existing tracks will be made available in-game.

When is F1 25 coming out, and what can I play it on?

F1 25 is set to release on 30 May if you go for the Standard Edition. That’ll be 27 May if you go for the full bells-and-whistles Iconic Edition.

It’ll be available on Xbox Series S/X, PS5 and PC, making it the first time since F1 2015 that no version for the Xbox One and PS4 will be released.

Oh, and if you already own F1 24, you’ll be able to take advantage of a 15 per cent pre-order discount.