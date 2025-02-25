Surprise F1 Manager 2024 Update Suggests The End Of The Series

We weren’t expecting to hear news of another F1 Manager 2024 content update, given the 2025 season is around the corner, but the title has arrived with surprising new features. We’re taking it as a sign the series is officially over.

Arriving today as a free update across all platforms, update 1.11 brings with it a huge number of new customisation options.

You’re now able to edit the calendar for a season for a start. You can remove any race from the schedule (as long as you meet the minimum of eight), shuffle the order around and pick which weekends do or don’t include Sprint races. Also, at the end of a season, you’ll now have the option to keep the calendar as-is, randomise the whole thing or mix up 30 per cent of the races.

Hamilton back at McLaren? Why not.

On top of that, you can now move official drivers to any team you want. Oscar Piastri in a Red Bull? Go for it. Max Verstappen in a Williams? Why not. The same applies for staff, and you can even go a step further and create entirely new drivers and personnel.

Furthermore, you’ve now got an option to change the rules and regulations of the series including point allocations, cost cap limits, prize money distribution and restrictions on aerodynamic development. Are you sensing a theme here?

You see, you’d normally have to wait for a new game to release to take advantage of calendar, roster and rule changes. Given we’d be due a new F1 Manager game in a few months, the timing seems odd to now add such depth to the 2024 iteration.

F1 Manager 2024 screenshot

That said, we have previously reported that the series is set to end. Frontier has yet to officially confirm F1 Manager 2024 as the final entry in the series, but it did state a contract with “an [intellectual property] partner” had been terminated in its last financial report. It emerged shortly after that this was almost certainly the F1 Manager series.

It seems then, you now have the option to take 2025 and onwards into your own hands – or wait for the inevitable flood of database mods to take care of it for you, or any other season from the past. If you’re yet to pick up F1 Manager 2024, the game is currently heavily discounted on Steam (likely non-coincidentally), so it seems a great time to.