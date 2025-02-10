Brad Pitt’s F1 Movie: Everything You Need To Know

Formula 1 is getting its own, officially-backed big-screen adaptation, premiering in June. Here’s everything you need to know about the film
Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) and Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) in F1
Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) and Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) in F1

With the surge in popularity the sport’s experienced in the last few years, an F1 movie was all but inevitable, and it’s happening this year with an Apple-produced film called… F1. Imaginative stuff.

Starring Brad Pitt and produced and directed by various people associated with the Top Gun franchise, the film’s coming out in June this year. As that release date approaches, here’s everything you need to know about the film so far.

Second F1 trailer

The second trailer for F1 debuted during halftime at the 2025 Super Bowl, a Kendrick Lamar concert around which some American football was played. In it, we get a look at some more on-track action, including scenes shot at Spa, Abu Dhabi and Monza, plus some brief glimpses at off-track drama and Crofty’s Hollywood debut, which is a strange thing to type. Watch it below.

First F1 trailer

The first trailer for F1 debuted just before the 2024 British Grand Prix, on 7 July. Watch it below.

Wait, so it’s just called ‘F1’?

Yep. After months of speculation, we found in early July that the film would simply be called… F1. You’d think giving it the same title as the massively popular motorsport it’s about would cause some Google confusion, but we’d imagine Apple has people dealing with this.

What’s the plot of F1?

The plot of F1 revolves around APX GP (pronounced Apex), a fictional eleventh team on the F1 grid. It’ll see seasoned F1 star of the ’90s Sonny Hayes, who retired from the sport after a major crash, return to mentor and partner up with promising newcomer Joshua Pearce as the team attempts to make its way up the grid.

Who’s F1 going to star?

F1 poster
F1 poster

Sonny Hayes will be played by three-time Oscar winner Brad Pitt, while British actor Damson Idris (Snowfall, Outside the Wire) stars as Joshua Pearce. Elsewhere, Kerry Condon (Better Call Saul, The Banshees of Inisherin) will star as Kate, APX’s technical director, and Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Skyfall) plays the team’s owner, Ruben. Other confirmed cast members include Tobias Menzies, Shea Whigham and Samson Kayo.

As it’s been filmed during genuine F1 weekends, the film’s also set to feature cameos from numerous personalities of the sport. In the trailer, we can see plenty of the 2023 and ’24 grid in a pre-race scene, as well as Guenther Steiner in his role as Haas team principal. Which is a bit awkward now, to say the least.

Who’s directing and producing F1?

F1 is being directed by Joseph Kosinski, whose previous works include Tron: Legacy and Top Gun: Maverick. The cinematic style of the latter – which saw plenty of fixed, wide-angle action shots from cameras mounted on fighter jets – is apparent in the trailer, with similar camera positioning being used on the F1 cars.

Meanwhile, its producers include Pitt, original Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer, and a little-known racing driver named Lewis Hamilton. We’re not sure what he knows about the sport, though…

How close to the real sport will F1 be?

The APX GP car in F1
The APX GP car in F1

From what we’ve seen so far, very. Because it’s being produced with the official involvement of the sport, and filmed during actual race weekends, its portrayal of the fine details of F1 are likely to be incredibly accurate. The APX GP team carries plenty of real-world sponsors and in-universe has Mercedes power. APX’s car is, in reality, a Formula 2 car with modifications carried out by the Mercedes team to make it look like a current F1 machine.

With all that said, this is still a movie, so bet on some Hollywood-ification of everything, and don’t expect lots of in-depth chat about tyre graining and MGU-Ks. That’s sort of the point of films.

When’s F1 coming out?

F1 will be released everywhere on 25 June 2025, except for the US, which has to wait until 27 June. As it’s being produced by Apple, we’d imagine it’ll appear on the Apple TV+ streaming service pretty soon after – if not alongside – its cinematic release.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

