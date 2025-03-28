A Skoda Elroq vRS Is On The Way

We’re sure the Skoda Elroq is an absolutely fine car, but we must admit, it’s not the kind of thing we normally get too excited about at Car Throttle. Stick a vRS badge on there, though, and you’ll get our attention.

Well, that’s exactly what Skoda is doing. Presumably to fill a demand from its customers rather than to get us to produce some copy on the car, but you know, bonus for them.

What official details can we tell you so far about the Skoda Elroq vRS, then? Err, not a lot at this stage. We know it’ll be making an appearance at Milan Design Week following an online reveal on 3 April, but that’s about all a press release has for us at this stage.

Skoda Elroq vRS teaser

A short teaser clip does give us a few hints at what it’ll look like. Shock, an Elroq with some slightly more aggressive bumpers, a sportier-feeling interior and green-tinted vRS badges littered throughout.

We don’t have technical details yet, but we suspect those will be fairly easy to guess, given that the Skoda Elroq is, in effect, a larger Volkswagen ID3. Assuming it’s based on the GTX, that would see a single motor on the rear axle producing 322bhp.

In the ID3, that setup is good for 0-62mph in 5.6 seconds – although you’d probably knock a tenth or two off that for the Elroq given it’ll be a slightly larger, slightly heavier car.

Skoda Elroq vRS badge

It could use that car’s 79kWh battery pack or the longer-range 82kWh as available already on the Elroq. A range somewhere around the 350-mile mark seems likely either way. Also, expect it to become the most expensive version of the Elroq.

Beyond that, we’ll have to wait patiently for just under a week before we find out more about the Skoda Elroq.