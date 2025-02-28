The Drive To Survive Series 7 Trailer Is Here

For the past few years, the arrival of a new F1 season has been heralded by a new series of Drive to Survive, the hugely popular Netflix documentary that's arguably the catalyst for the sport's massively increased popularity in recent years. 2025 is no different, with DTS' seventh series landing on 7 March, a week before the new season kicks off in Australia. Now, a week before that, we have a trailer.

Given that the 2024 season was actually briefly quite exciting, it looks to have provided some good content for Netflix’s camera crews to document. We’re obviously expecting a lot on the Lando Norris/Max Verstappen rivalry that looked like it might have produced a championship battle for about five minutes, plus the steady implosion of Red Bull’s Constructors’ Championship efforts that led to an actual title fight between McLaren and Ferrari.

Remote video URL

As expected, the trailer gives us glimpses of this plus some of 2024's other key talking points: Alpine’s dismal early season and late redemption at the chaotic Brazilian GP, Logan Sargeant’s mid-season sacking from Williams and replacement with wunderkind Franco Colapinto, and the bombshell career move announcements of Lewis Hamilton and Adrian Newey. Also, Lance Stroll will presumably be there.

Anything else of note? We get some fighting words from Red Bull team boss Christian Horner on his McLaren counterpart Zak Brown; Flavio Briatore being weirdly sinister towards Alpine newcomer Jack Doohan, and Charles Leclerc being handsome. Obviously.

Also, despite his sacking from Haas, Netflix has still managed to get breakout star Guenther Steiner onboard. Bunch of f****** w******, etc. In fact, if Netflix was an F1 driver, it'd be getting a pretty hefty fine from the FIA given some of the fruitier language in the trailer.

Expect Lando Norris and Max Verstappen's rivalry to feature heavily | XPB Images

Autosport reports that series seven is the last series Netflix is contracted to produce, but given the success the show has brought for both Netflix and F1 itself, we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see the agreement extended – especially because Netflix is also reportedly in the frame for acquiring F1’s broadcast rights in the US. Are you excited for another series of DTS, or do you reckon the sport is interesting enough in itself these days?