Forza Motorsport Is Finally Ditching Its FOMO Events

One of our biggest gripes with Forza Motorsport has been its limited-time events. While fresh content has been consistently added to the Builder’s Cup, new series have always had a timer on them – and more often than not, it’s killed our motivation to complete them.

Developer Turn 10 had previously said it was looking to introduce previous events permanently, though news had gone pretty quiet on that front. Update 21 is here though, and it fixes that gripe.

Forza Motorsport Update 21 patch notes

At last, previously featured events will begin to roll-out on a permanent basis. That starts with Track Toys on 7 August, which hasn’t been seen since the game launched in late 2023, and with another coming each month from then on.

On top of that, new permanent race-car-focused tours are being added to the Builder’s Cup, something that has sorely been missing from Forza Motorsport this entire time. That also includes the addition of endurance races, which have only appeared as limited-time events to this point.

Forza Motorsport

Unlike last month’s update which brought Fujimi Kaido and a whole host of new cars to Forza Motorsport, Update 21 doesn’t bring a whole heap of new things to play with. 2025 IndyCars have been added alongside a dedicated event, although there are no new tracks to race them on.

Some small tweaks are coming to multiplayer as well. Long-time Forza open lobby favourite Cycled Production, which sees a lobby rotate through various single-car races, is making a comeback. You’ll also be able to manually set a grid in private sessions, which could prove handy for league racing in particular.

Forza Motorsport

Given this update focuses on cycling existing content back into the game, could this be the start of the wind-down of Forza Motorsport? A ‘new Forza’ has been promised for 2026 by Xbox boss Phil Spencer, though we’re expecting that to be Forza Horizon 6. Hopefully, there’s still more to come for FM.