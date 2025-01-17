Brand Chief ‘Will Fight’ To Bring New Renault Twingo To The UK

Doubts have been raised over whether the Twingo’s EV revival will be sold in RHD markets, but it’s looking positive
Renault Twingo prototype - front
Renault Twingo prototype - front

We’re rather fond of the upcoming Renault Twingo EV, or at least the concepts and prototypes we’ve seen so far. A cute, electric reworking of the original Twingo from the 1990s, it’s set to form a trio of retro-styled EV hatches from Renault, together with the new 5 and 4.

While its bigger siblings have been confirmed for the UK, though, the Twingo hasn’t yet. Renault previously admitted that likely slimmer margins on its selling price – likely to start at under €20,000 (around £16,900) in Europe – might impact whether it gets re-engineered for right-hand drive markets.

Renault Twingo prototype - side
Renault Twingo prototype - side

This, clearly, would be a travesty. We missed out on the first-gen Twingo in the UK too, only getting the second (memorable for the fizzy little Renaultsport version) and third (not really memorable at all, despite being rear-engined) generations here.

Despite this, though, things look positive for the new one’s odds of making it across the Channel. Renault, it would seem, is using the success of the new 5 E-Tech as a measure of whether the smaller, cheaper Twingo would be a success too.

Renault Twingo prototype - interior
Renault Twingo prototype - interior

The company’s brand chief, Fabrice Cambolive, told Top Gear: “Depending on the attraction of R5, I will fight to get [the Twingo in the UK].” That bodes well – while pre-orders for the 5 have only just opened in Britain, in France, it’s been the country’s best-selling EV for the last two months on the bounce.

Should the Twingo make it to the UK, it’ll likely become one of the cheapest EVs in the country, competing with equally cute cars like the Hyundai Inster and the electric version of the Fiat Grande Panda.

Renault Twingo prototype - rear
Renault Twingo prototype - rear

So, the pressure’s on, people of Britain: if you want the chance to buy this small electric Renault hatchback, you need to make Renault believe it by, erm, buying another small electric Renault hatchback.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

