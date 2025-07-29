Steam Racing Fest 2025: Best Driving Game Deals

It’s time for another Steam sale, and this one has been catered exclusively to those who like to combine our hobbies of staying indoors and cars. Steam Racing Fest is now on, and there’s plenty of tantalising deals to drain your wallets quicker than a tank of 99 RON.

Not sure which games to pick? We’ve highlighted what we think are the best deals, running now until 4 August.

The Crew Motorfest – £11.99 (80 per cent off)

The Crew Motorfest

We’re led to believe that right now, The Crew Motorfest is at the lowest price it’s ever been. Feels like enough reason to add it to your library alone, to be honest.

Although it arguably lacks the finesse and polish of Forza Horizon, Motorfest offers its own compelling take on the open-world driving game formula. There’s some bonkers customisation, for example, and its unique playlist-focused campaign is pretty fun.

Get The Crew Motorfest here

Need for Speed Unbound – £4.19 (93 per cent off)

Need for Speed Unbound

It seems that Need for Speed is dead, at least for the foreseeable future. Unless there’s a dramatic change in heart from EA, it means Unbound could go down in history as the final entry in the long-running series.

We think at £4.19, matching the lowest price it’s ever been available for on Steam, it’s absolutely worth grabbing. Even if just to ogle the bonkers widebodies available.

Get NFS Unbound here

Assetto Corsa – £3.87 (75 per cent off)

Assetto Corsa in-game screenshot

Whenever there’s a Steam sale, you can almost guarantee that Assetto Corsa will feature in it. No surprise there’s a deal on for Racing Fest, then.

At £3.87, it’s not the lowest AC has ever been, but it’s still relative pocket change for a solid simulator. Especially so if you’re willing to dive into the vast world of mods.

Get Assetto Corsa here

F1 Manager 24 – £8.99 (70 per cent off)

It seems the short-lived F1 Manager series has come to an end. A shame we think, as the 2024 entry into the series finally put it onto a path to greatness in our eyes.

The last title in the series is on sale, though, and at £8.99, we reckon you should give F1 Manager 24 a crack if you haven’t already.

Get F1 Manager 2024 here

Assetto Corsa Competizione – £8.74 (75 per cent off)

Assetto Corsa Competizione in-game screenshot

Here’s another title sitting at its lowest-ever price on Steam. ACC may lack the modability of the original Assetto Corsa, but its take on offering a realistic and competitive GT racing game is arguably unrivalled.

It’s best enjoyed with a wheel and pedals, so enjoy using an £8.74 purchase to justify a £500 entry sim rig setup if you haven’t got one already.

Get Assetto Corsa Competizione here

CarX Street – £6.74 (55 per cent off)

In a sea of CarX games, Street serves as an open-world multiplayer entry into the series. Sure, it’s not the most polished thing, and its cars are all unlicensed, but it’s a pretty compelling game if you pick it up cheap. Say, when it’s on sale for £6.74.

Get CarX Street here

New iRacing memberships – £3.39 for the first month (66 per cent off)

iRacing, Ferrari 296 GT3

iRacing is magnificent. iRacing is also financially crippling. Unless you’re really, really into competitive virtual motorsport, its steep subscription price (and that’s before buying any additional content) can be quite off-putting.

For £3.39 for a month, though, if you’re setting a new account up, it’s a nice price to dip your toes into the waters. That’ll give you access to a wide selection of Rookie series across road, formula, oval and dirt disciplines.

If you end up not liking it, you can cancel anytime. If you do like it, sorry in advance for your future state of financial ruin.

Get iRacing here

Le Mans Ultimate – £25.22 (13 per cent off)

Ok, 13 per cent off isn’t a huge saving, but Le Mans Ultimate has only just released into its 1.0 version. We’re pretty big fans too – its physics make it one of the best sims out there, and its multiplayer is both competitive and fun.

Its hyper focus on sports car racing may not be for everyone, but anyone with an interest in WEC or IMSA will have a pretty good time here.

Get Le Mans Ultimate here