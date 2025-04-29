The Citroen Ami Buggy Is Back, Comes With A Robot Named Andy

The quasi-off-road version of Citroen’s charming little electric box will soon be back on the market in France
Citroen Ami Buggy Palmeira - front
Remember the Citroen Ami Buggy? In case it’s slipped your mind, it was a limited edition, faux off-road version of Citroen’s loveable little microcar, complete with uncovered steel wheels, a roll-back fabric roof, Jeepy matt paint and no doors. Just 40 came to the UK back in 2023.

Now, though, it’s back as what looks like a regular trim level on the facelifted Ami, although so far, sales have only been confirmed for France. The Buggy once again gets a fabric roof and metal hoops in place of doors, although it comes with zip-up door covers in case things get a bit wet. Its steel wheels are finished in gold, while the Citroen badges are in an eye-popping bright yellow.

Citroen Ami Buggy Palmeira - interior
Citroen Ami Buggy Palmeira - interior

There’s a further version of the Ami Buggy called the Palmeira, which absolutely douses the interior in vibrant pastel colours, and includes a figurine of a small bobbleheaded robot named Andy that sits on the dash. No, really.

Despite its looks that seem to say ‘honestly, I’m an off-roader, really!’, we really wouldn’t recommend heading too far out of town in the Ami Buggy. It has the same 8bhp electric motor as the regular car, good for a mighty 28mph and a quoted 47-mile range. We’re somehow not sure that rear spoiler is doing anything for the downforce, either.

Citroen Ami Buggy Palmeira - rear
Citroen Ami Buggy Palmeira - rear

Also launched alongside the Buggy are several new colour packs, a quickly-installable Cargo Kit that divides the driver and passenger seats and adds a loading platform to the latter, and the Ami for All, a version specially adapted for wheelchair users and drivers with less mobility.

Orders for the whole range open in France on 6 May, with pricing kicking off at €7990 (around £6800). The Buggy, meanwhile, kicks off at €9590 (around £8150), while if you want the extra colour and Andy headbanging away on the dash, you’ll need €9990 (around £8500) for the Palmeira. We’d expect the facelifted Ami to make its way to the UK in time, but it remains to be seen if we get the Buggy version too – feels like the beachfront charm of a doorless 8bhp box could quickly wear off in, say, Bridlington.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

