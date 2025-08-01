Next Assetto Corsa Evo Update Delayed, Ferrari F2004 Confirmed

Version 0.3 of the Early Access title was supposed to land at some point in July, but we’ll now be waiting a little longer
Assetto Corsa Evo
Assetto Corsa Evo

It’s fair to say that Assetto Corsa Evo hasn’t had the easiest ride since launching in Early Access in January. From the game releasing with broken servers and several important features locked in online-only mode, to various reshuffles of the projected content roadmap, things haven’t been smooth sailing with the title.

Now, there’s another blow, as developer Kunos Simulazioni has confirmed that the v0.3 update – promised to be the biggest for Evo yet – has been delayed. Previously, it was expected to release at some point in July, but on the game’s social media channels, Kunos has announced it’s been pushed back, stating:

“In the last few weeks, we’ve encountered some challenges that led us to invest more time in making sure the update is truly roadworthy.”

It’ll come as a blow to players waiting for more changes to the game, which hasn’t seen any new content arrive since May, and seems to indicate further that the originally touted Autumn 2025 launch window for the full 1.0 title will be missed.

To tide us over, though, Kunos has released a brief trailer that gives us a better look at some of the content coming to the game, including several of the nine cars set to arrive in v0.3.

Assetto Corsa Evo - Ferrari F2004
Assetto Corsa Evo - Ferrari F2004

These include the Dallara Stradale, E30 BMW M3 and Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport, while the eventual update will also bring two new circuits – Spa-Francorchamps and the Red Bull Ring. The new trailer also confirms the identity of the mystery open-wheel racer previously teased for the title – as many expected, it’s the Ferrari F2004, the V10-powered F1 car that took Michael Schumacher to his last and most dominant championship.

The delay may represent another bump in the road for AC Evo, then, but it hopefully should be worth the wait as it works steadily towards a full release.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

Toys and Gadgets
We’re Going To Need All Of The New Lego Speed Champions Sets
Lego Speed Champions - Bugatti Centodieci
News
Contain Your Excitement: The Honda Civic Has Been Facelifted
Honda Civic Hybrid - front
News
Here’s Every Car Manufacturer Offering UK EV Grants
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, Soultronic Orange, front 3/4
News
Two Chevrolet Corvettes Just Dethroned Ford At The Nürburgring
Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X, ZR1 and Z06
News
The BMW M3 CS Touring Is The Fastest Ever Estate At The Nürburgring
BMW M3 CS Touring - front
News
KTM X-Bow Production Looks Set To End
KTM X-Bow - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Old, But Still Gold
Volvo XC90 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Hyundai Inster Review: Great Thing, Small Package
Hyundai Inster, front
Reviews
Lotus Emira Turbo SE Review: Good, But You’ll Still Want The V6
Lotus Emira Turbo SE - front, static
Reviews
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS Review: We Are Not Entertained
2025 Skoda Elroq vRS, front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida Review: Does What It Needs To, But Not Much More
Alfa Romeo Junior Ibrida - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: Better, But Not The Best
Genesis Electrified G80, front