It’s fair to say that Assetto Corsa Evo hasn’t had the easiest ride since launching in Early Access in January. From the game releasing with broken servers and several important features locked in online-only mode, to various reshuffles of the projected content roadmap, things haven’t been smooth sailing with the title.

Now, there’s another blow, as developer Kunos Simulazioni has confirmed that the v0.3 update – promised to be the biggest for Evo yet – has been delayed. Previously, it was expected to release at some point in July, but on the game’s social media channels, Kunos has announced it’s been pushed back, stating:

“In the last few weeks, we’ve encountered some challenges that led us to invest more time in making sure the update is truly roadworthy.”

It’ll come as a blow to players waiting for more changes to the game, which hasn’t seen any new content arrive since May, and seems to indicate further that the originally touted Autumn 2025 launch window for the full 1.0 title will be missed.

To tide us over, though, Kunos has released a brief trailer that gives us a better look at some of the content coming to the game, including several of the nine cars set to arrive in v0.3.

Assetto Corsa Evo - Ferrari F2004

These include the Dallara Stradale, E30 BMW M3 and Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport, while the eventual update will also bring two new circuits – Spa-Francorchamps and the Red Bull Ring. The new trailer also confirms the identity of the mystery open-wheel racer previously teased for the title – as many expected, it’s the Ferrari F2004, the V10-powered F1 car that took Michael Schumacher to his last and most dominant championship.

The delay may represent another bump in the road for AC Evo, then, but it hopefully should be worth the wait as it works steadily towards a full release.