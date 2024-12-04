Buy a Used Toyota GR Supra For VW Golf Money

The fourth-generation Toyota Supra is nearly dead. The Toyota A90 Supra Final Edition spells the end of the sports car, bringing to an end a production life of a mere five years. We’re dealing with this news in the only way we know how - by scouring the classifieds.

In doing so, we found one of the cheapest early examples of the Toyota GR Supra with the all-important 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six. Yes, you can pay a chunk less than the £37,150 charged for this approved used 2021 GR Supra, but it’ll have to either be the 2.0-litre inline-four version (a nice car in its own right, but not the one you want) or a Cat N write-off 3.0-litre.

£37k represents a handy saving on the near-£60k price Toyota charged for a GR Supra Pro before taking the car off sale and is likely a fraction of what the Final Edition will cost. It’s also the price you’ll pay these days for a new VW Golf in a posh trim level with a few options ticked.

Toyota GR Supra - rear

What you’re getting, is, let’s be honest, something that’s much more BMW than it is Toyota. But if you’re going to borrow stuff from anyone to make a sports car, you could do a lot worse than Bayerische Motoren Werke. A rear-drive platform and a turbocharged ‘B58’ inline-six are the key components, shared with the closely related G29 Z4.

The B58 churns out a handy 335bhp (sadly the UK never got the spicier version later sold across the pond), channelled to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. An excellent six-speed manual was later added, but as only younger cars feature these, you’ll pay a lot more, and choice will be limited. The cheapest we’ve seen is £48k.

Toyota GR Supra - interior

Our older, automatic pick from the classifieds has above-average miles considering the age and type of car, but it’s not excessively leggy with 30,824 miles currently on the clock. It comes with a full service history, as you’d hope a car this young would possess.

It’s also in the range-topping Pro trim, which builds on the already healthy standard spec with a fancier sound system, leather seats and wireless phone charging.

Tempted?