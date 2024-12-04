Buy a Used Toyota GR Supra For VW Golf Money

As Toyota announces the A90 Supra Final Edition, we’ve been on the hunt for a tidy used example of the sports car
Toyota GR Supra - front
Toyota GR Supra - front

The fourth-generation Toyota Supra is nearly dead. The Toyota A90 Supra Final Edition spells the end of the sports car, bringing to an end a production life of a mere five years. We’re dealing with this news in the only way we know how - by scouring the classifieds.

In doing so, we found one of the cheapest early examples of the Toyota GR Supra with the all-important 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six. Yes, you can pay a chunk less than the £37,150 charged for this approved used 2021 GR Supra, but it’ll have to either be the 2.0-litre inline-four version (a nice car in its own right, but not the one you want) or a Cat N write-off 3.0-litre.

£37k represents a handy saving on the near-£60k price Toyota charged for a GR Supra Pro before taking the car off sale and is likely a fraction of what the Final Edition will cost. It’s also the price you’ll pay these days for a new VW Golf in a posh trim level with a few options ticked.

Toyota GR Supra - rear
Toyota GR Supra - rear

What you’re getting, is, let’s be honest, something that’s much more BMW than it is Toyota. But if you’re going to borrow stuff from anyone to make a sports car, you could do a lot worse than Bayerische Motoren Werke. A rear-drive platform and a turbocharged ‘B58’ inline-six are the key components, shared with the closely related G29 Z4.

The B58 churns out a handy 335bhp (sadly the UK never got the spicier version later sold across the pond), channelled to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. An excellent six-speed manual was later added, but as only younger cars feature these, you’ll pay a lot more, and choice will be limited. The cheapest we’ve seen is £48k.

Toyota GR Supra - interior
Toyota GR Supra - interior

Our older, automatic pick from the classifieds has above-average miles considering the age and type of car, but it’s not excessively leggy with 30,824 miles currently on the clock. It comes with a full service history, as you’d hope a car this young would possess.

It’s also in the range-topping Pro trim, which builds on the already healthy standard spec with a fancier sound system, leather seats and wireless phone charging.

Tempted? 

Matt Robinson

Growing up on a diet of World Rally Championship highlights and lengthy Gran Turismo 2 sessions, a life in cars was as good as inevitable for Matt. 

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The Ford Puma Gen-E Is A Ford Puma, But Electric
Ford Puma Gen-E - front
Ford Puma Gen-E - front
Retro and Classics
A Brand New Ford Escort Mk1 Will Be Here On 12 December
Boreham Motorworkd Ford Escort Mk1
Boreham Motorworkd Ford Escort Mk1
Luxury Lifestyle
We’ve Found An Actual Rolls-Royce That Costs Less Than This ‘Cameo’ Model
Rolls-Royce Cameo
Rolls-Royce Cameo
News
The Jaguar Type 00 Concept Doesn’t Care What You Think About It
Jaguar Type 00 concept - front
Jaguar Type 00 concept - front
News
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Bound For Gran Turismo 7
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N in GT7
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N in GT7
Formula 1
Bernie Ecclestone Is Selling His Massive Collection Of F1 Cars
Bernie Ecclestone and Tom Hartley Jnr, along with Ecclestone's collection
Bernie Ecclestone and Tom Hartley Jnr, along with Ecclestone's collection

Latest Reviews

Reviews
BMW X3 M50 Review: Warmed-Over X3 Never Quite Hits The Mark
BMW X3 M50 - front
BMW X3 M50 - front
Reviews
Mini Aceman SE Review: Like A Cooper, But Bigger
Mini Aceman SE - front
Mini Aceman SE - front
Reviews
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS Review: Jack Of All Trades, Master Of One
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, front 3/4, driving
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
BMW M135 Review: A Superb All-Rounder That Lacks Something
BMW M135 - front
BMW M135 - front
Reviews
Abarth 695 75 Anniversario Review: More Fashion Accessory Than Hot Hatch
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
Alpine A290 GTS Review: A Little Restrained, But A Lot Of Fun
Alpine A290, front 3/4, driving
Alpine A290, front 3/4, driving