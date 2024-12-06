Buy James May’s Off-Road Maserati GranCabrio From The Grand Tour

If you’re particularly glum about the end of The Grand Tour, how about this as a memento from the show to lift your spirits? It’s the Maserati GranCabrio from Sand Job, the final episode of TGT’s sixth series, the last full series to drop before the show returned for one last outing in the form of ‘One For Road’ in September.

It was extensively modified for the special to go against Jeremy Clarkson’s Jaguar F-Type and Richard Hammond’s Aston Martin DB9, each of which had a similar off-road treatment. To challenge the Sahara, all the cars received lifted suspension and big, chunky off-road tyres.

Maserati GranCabrio from The Grand Tour - side

As for the Maserati, it’s described as being “exactly as it was the day it was delivered back to the UK after filming,” according to the seller on eBay, who adds, “It has been stored inside a storage location, but not cleaned or anything, it still has the everything from the shoot inside including a lot of sand, cigarette butts and all!”

Maserati GranCabrio - engine

The car was driven for a video on the Drivetribe YouTube channel, during which the oil filter ruptured. It’s since had a new filter and fresh oil and is said to be “back to running as before”. Oh, and judging by what the seller says, Drivetribe’s footage and - of course - Sand Job, the car’s 4.7-litre naturally aspirated V8 sounds mega.

Don’t think you’ll be using this thing for the daily commute, though. It’s “not intended for use on private roads,” so maybe think about where you might drive the Maser should you put in the winning bid.

Maserati GranCabrio - interior

Speaking of which, with four days left to run on the auction at the time of writing, the bidding was already over £13,000, despite the limitations on where you might be able to drive it. The TGT connection is clearly drawing people in, and we’ll be interested to see what the final figure is.