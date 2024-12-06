Buy James May’s Off-Road Maserati GranCabrio From The Grand Tour

The drop-top Maserati used for The Grand Tour’s ‘Sand Job’ special is up for auction on eBay
Maserati GranCabrio from The Grand Tour
Maserati GranCabrio from The Grand Tour

If you’re particularly glum about the end of The Grand Tour, how about this as a memento from the show to lift your spirits? It’s the Maserati GranCabrio from Sand Job, the final episode of TGT’s sixth series, the last full series to drop before the show returned for one last outing in the form of ‘One For Road’ in September.

It was extensively modified for the special to go against Jeremy Clarkson’s Jaguar F-Type and Richard Hammond’s Aston Martin DB9, each of which had a similar off-road treatment. To challenge the Sahara, all the cars received lifted suspension and big, chunky off-road tyres.

Maserati GranCabrio from The Grand Tour - side
Maserati GranCabrio from The Grand Tour - side

As for the Maserati, it’s described as being “exactly as it was the day it was delivered back to the UK after filming,” according to the seller on eBay, who adds, “It has been stored inside a storage location, but not cleaned or anything, it still has the everything from the shoot inside including a lot of sand, cigarette butts and all!”

Maserati GranCabrio - engine
Maserati GranCabrio - engine

The car was driven for a video on the Drivetribe YouTube channel, during which the oil filter ruptured. It’s since had a new filter and fresh oil and is said to be “back to running as before”. Oh, and judging by what the seller says, Drivetribe’s footage and - of course - Sand Job, the car’s 4.7-litre naturally aspirated V8 sounds mega.

Don’t think you’ll be using this thing for the daily commute, though. It’s “not intended for use on private roads,” so maybe think about where you might drive the Maser should you put in the winning bid.

Maserati GranCabrio - interior
Maserati GranCabrio - interior

Speaking of which, with four days left to run on the auction at the time of writing, the bidding was already over £13,000, despite the limitations on where you might be able to drive it. The TGT connection is clearly drawing people in, and we’ll be interested to see what the final figure is. 

Matt Robinson

Growing up on a diet of World Rally Championship highlights and lengthy Gran Turismo 2 sessions, a life in cars was as good as inevitable for Matt. 

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
​​Mazda Will Make A New Two-Rotor Engine
News
Yes, Someone Really Dropped £8.75 Million On A Pagani Zonda
Pagani Zonda LM Roadster - front
Pagani Zonda LM Roadster - front
News
The Alpine A110 EV Won’t Be A Fatty
Alpine A110 R - rear, driving
Alpine A110 R - rear, driving
News
The Ford Puma Gen-E Is A Ford Puma, But Electric
Ford Puma Gen-E - front
Ford Puma Gen-E - front
Retro and Classics
A Brand New Ford Escort Mk1 Will Be Here On 12 December
Boreham Motorworkd Ford Escort Mk1
Boreham Motorworkd Ford Escort Mk1
Luxury Lifestyle
We’ve Found An Actual Rolls-Royce That Costs Less Than This ‘Cameo’ Model
Rolls-Royce Cameo
Rolls-Royce Cameo

Latest Reviews

Reviews
BMW X3 M50 Review: Warmed-Over X3 Never Quite Hits The Mark
BMW X3 M50 - front
BMW X3 M50 - front
Reviews
Mini Aceman SE Review: Like A Cooper, But Bigger
Mini Aceman SE - front
Mini Aceman SE - front
Reviews
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS Review: Jack Of All Trades, Master Of One
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, front 3/4, driving
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
BMW M135 Review: A Superb All-Rounder That Lacks Something
BMW M135 - front
BMW M135 - front
Reviews
Abarth 695 75 Anniversario Review: More Fashion Accessory Than Hot Hatch
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
Alpine A290 GTS Review: A Little Restrained, But A Lot Of Fun
Alpine A290, front 3/4, driving
Alpine A290, front 3/4, driving